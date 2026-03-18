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Forest worship ritual reflects harmony with nature among Mông people in Lào Cai

March 18, 2026 - 10:47
Held on the last day of the first lunar month, the annual forest worship ritual in Tân Hợp Commune expresses gratitude to forest spirits and a deep-rooted respect for nature.

HÀ NỘI — Every year, on the final day of the first lunar month, Mông communities in Tân Hợp Commune, Lào Cai Province gather in Ba Khuy, Nà Hẩu and Bản Tát villages to celebrate the forest worship ritual, also known as the forest festival.

The ceremony is held to give thanks to the spirits of the forest and mountains, while praying for favourable weather, good harvests, family well-being and peaceful, prosperous villages.

Beyond its spiritual significance, the ritual reflects the Mông people’s humanistic philosophy of living in harmony with nature, emphasising respect for and protection of forests. VNS

Preparing incense offerings for the forest worship ritual.  VNA/VNS Photos
The shaman prepares for the forest worship ceremony. 
The forest worship ritual is conducted beneath an ancient tree. 
The forest worship ritual is conducted beneath an ancient tree. 
Offerings are prepared for the forest spirits. 
Khèn dancing, a distinctive element of Mông culture, is performed during the ritual. 

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