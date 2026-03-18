Forest worship ritual reflects harmony with nature among Mông people in Lào Cai

HÀ NỘI — Every year, on the final day of the first lunar month, Mông communities in Tân Hợp Commune, Lào Cai Province gather in Ba Khuy, Nà Hẩu and Bản Tát villages to celebrate the forest worship ritual, also known as the forest festival.

The ceremony is held to give thanks to the spirits of the forest and mountains, while praying for favourable weather, good harvests, family well-being and peaceful, prosperous villages.

Beyond its spiritual significance, the ritual reflects the Mông people’s humanistic philosophy of living in harmony with nature, emphasising respect for and protection of forests. VNS