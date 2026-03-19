Construction of Hà Nội–Quảng Ninh high-speed railway set to kick off on April 12

QUẢNG NINH — A groundbreaking ceremony for the Hà Nội–Quảng Ninh high-speed railway project is scheduled to take place on April 12.

The event will be held at the construction site of Hạ Long Xanh Station in Tuần Châu and Việt Hưng wards, Quảng Ninh Province. The project is regarded as a key inter-regional transport infrastructure initiative with strategic importance for local socio-economic development.

The provincial People's Committee has requested that the ceremony be organised in a solemn, safe, efficient and cost-effective manner, making the best use of available resources and ensuring close coordination between the project investor - the Vinspeed High-Speed Railway Investment and Development JSC and relevant departments, agencies and localities.

The railway will be a double-track, 1,435mm standard-gauge, electrified line with a total length of about 120km and a maximum design speed of 350kph. It will run through four cities and provinces namely Hà Nội, Bắc Ninh, Hải Phòng and Quảng Ninh, starting at Cổ Loa Station in Hà Nội and ending near the Tuần Châu public park area in Quảng Ninh.

Five stations are planned along the route – Cổ Loa, Gia Bình, Ninh Xá, Yên Tử and Hạ Long Xanh – together with a depot at Hạ Long Xanh for technical services, maintenance and train storage. The section passing through Quảng Ninh will be about 39.3km long, extending from the boundary with Hải Phòng to the Hạ Long Xanh station and depot area.

The project will be implemented under a public–private partnership (PPP) model with an estimated total investment of about VNĐ147.37 trillion (US$5.8 billion), excluding roughly VNĐ10.27 trillion for land clearance funded by the State budget. The project is expected to be completed and put into operation in 2028.

Beyond its transport function, the project helps translate the province's 2026 development theme of promoting regional connectivity, advancing sustainable growth and building a modern, synchronised transport infrastructure system. It also underscores the strong commitment of the Party and the State to creating new momentum for the next phase of development, attracting investment, and deepening international integration. — VNA/VNS