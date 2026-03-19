More boarding schools to support border students in An Giang, Nghệ An

HÀ NỘI – Joining 15 other localities nationwide, An Giang and Nghệ An provinces started construction of more inter-level boarding schools in border communes on Thursday, underscoring the Party and State’s commitment to expanding educational access and improving human resources development in remote areas.

Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Thị Thanh Trà attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the Ba Chúc Inter-level Primary and Lower-Secondary Boarding School in Ba Chúc Commune, the southern province of An Giang.

The project, designed with 45 classrooms to serve about 1,500 students – including around 350 boarders – will feature comprehensive teaching facilities, dormitories, a multi-purpose hall, canteen and other supporting infrastructure. With a total investment of more than VNĐ189.7 billion (US$7.2 million), the school is expected to be completed by August 2027.

Nguyễn Thị Minh Thúy, Vice Chairwoman of the An Giang provincial People's Committee, emphasised that investing in inter-level boarding schools in land border communes is a focal and urgent political task with long-term socio-economic significance. The projects are expected to improve educational quality, raise intellectual standards, develop local human resources and contribute to national defence and security safeguarding in border regions.

The same day, An Giang also launched two inter-level primary and lower-secondary boarding school projects in Vĩnh Điều and Vĩnh Xương communes.

Previously, it simultaneously started work on three similar projects in other border communes, namely Vĩnh Gia, Giang Thành and Khánh Bình, with total planned investment exceeding VNĐ388 billion. Construction has progressed beyond 50 per cent, with authorities targeting completion by August 30, 2026 for operation in the 2026–2027 academic year.

Six additional projects are set to be implemented in six other border communes in the subsequent phase, Thúy noted.

The same day, the central province of Nghệ An kicked off the building of 11 inter-level boarding schools in the border communes of Thông Thụ, Mỹ Lý, Sơn Lâm, Nậm Cắn, Mường Tìp, Tam Quang, Na Loi, Tiền Phong, Mường Xén, Châu Khê, and Kim Bảng.

The new facilities are expected to address long-standing challenges faced by ethnic minority students, including difficult terrain, scattered settlements and inadequate school infrastructure.

Addressing the launch for a school in Thông Thụ Commune with Deputy PM Hồ Đức Phơcs in presence, Chairwoman of the Thông Thụ People's Committee Nguyễn Thị Hoài noted that the model will help optimise infrastructure and teaching resources following the administrative unit merger, provide stable living and learning conditions for students, facilitate their access to digital and life skill education, and support their holistic development.

Once completed, the projects are set to contribute to sustainable socio-economic development and strengthen border security in mountainous areas, she added.

In 2025, Nghệ An launched work on 10 inter-level boarding schools in border communes. It plans to complete and put these facilities into use this August. VNA/VNS Photo