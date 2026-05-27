Vietjet launches Hà Nội-Prague route

HÀ NỘI — Vietjet has announced a new Hà Nội-Prague service from October 10, with two round-trip flights per week.

The carrier said the new route would expand access across its network of 186 routes connecting more than 20 countries and territories.

“This is an important milestone in Vietjet’s strategy to become a global aviation group,” CEO Nguyễn Thanh Sơn said.

He added that the airline planned to launch additional European routes in the future, aiming to connect Europe with destinations across Việt Nam, Thailand, Australia and the wider Asia-Pacific region.

According to Prague Airport CEO Jiří Pos, Việt Nam is the most significant market in the Southeast Asian region in terms of passenger numbers.

More than 75,000 passengers travelled between Prague and Hà Nội in 2025, he said.

“The new connection will make travel easier for the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic and their families,” Pos said, adding that the route was also expected to support tourism growth and strengthen trade relations between the two countries.

The route will transit through Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city, before continuing to Prague.

Vietjet also said that it has launched ticket sales for this new route with eco-class one-way fares starting from VNĐ5.94 million (US$233), while Deluxe fares from VNĐ7.32 million that will cover checked baggage, carry-on luggage, onboard meals and flexible ticket changes.

Prague, often referred to as the 'City of a Hundred Spires', is known for its Gothic and Baroque architecture, while Hà Nội serves as a gateway to Việt Nam’s cultural and heritage destinations. —VNS