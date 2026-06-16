Giving fashion a second life

As more consumers look for ways to manage overflowing wardrobes, circular fashion is gaining ground in Việt Nam. Let's explore how Glammie is helping pre-loved clothing find new owners while building a growing community around sustainable fashion.
As HCM City pushes ahead with plans to expand its night-time economy and upgrade river tourism, new travel products built around storytelling and local identity are emerging as a way to attract high-spending international visitors and encourage longer stays.
A special concert celebrating the 70th anniversary of the HCM City Conservatory of Music will bring together timeless masterpieces by Tchaikovsky and Dvořák, performed by some of Việt Nam’s most accomplished classical musicians.
Do you think mermaids are really just a myth? In Bảo Sơn Paradise Park, fantasy comes to life as a team of performers dives beneath the surface, turning their passion for the mystical sea creatures into real-world careers.
Deer in the Forest is a six-panel lacquer screen executed in exquisite detail. Set in a dream-like seclusion, a parcel of five deer make up the focal point of the painting, idyllically grazing and meandering in contentment among a lush and unadulterated landscape.
The Danang Fantasticity website, the official tourism portal of the Đà Nẵng Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, recorded more than 1.1 million interactions and 424,000 page views within four weeks of launching a digital campaign targeting Russian-speaking travelers, with Russia emerging as the platform's largest source of users.
Entitled Women of the Republic. Eighty Years of Achievements in ANSA's News Coverage (1946-2026), the exhibition retraces the institutional, social, cultural and scientific achievements of Italian women, from the birth of the Republic to the present day.
From international festival stages across Europe and Asia to one of Việt Nam’s biggest youth music celebrations, EDM producer Hoaprox is bringing his global experience and signature energy to the Thanh Xuân stage. The performance highlights the growing international reach of Vietnamese creative talent and a new generation of artists making their mark on the world.