Fairmont Hanoi introduces Trần Dynasty – a tribute to Việt Nam's culinary legacy

HÀ NỘI — Trần Dynasty, a restaurant dedicated to progressive Vietnamese cuisine, has opened at Fairmont Hanoi, where the hotel subtly weaves local culture into its design and atmosphere.

Inspired by the legacy of the Trần Dynasty, one of Việt Nam’s most influential periods, the restaurant continues that narrative at the dining table, offering a culinary experience that honours the nation’s heritage in a modern way.

References to Vietnamese architecture, craftsmanship and symbolism are found throughout the space, while the menu explores the country’s diverse culinary landscape, drawing inspiration from regional ingredients, traditions, and stories that continue to shape Vietnamese cuisine today.

Located on the upper levels of Fairmont Hanoi, Trần Dynasty offers indoor dining, an outdoor terrace, a rooftop space overlooking the city and three private dining rooms. At its heart lies an open kitchen, allowing guests to witness the rhythm, precision and energy behind every service.

The culinary direction is led by internationally acclaimed Chef Luke Nguyễn, whose work has introduced generations of diners worldwide to the depth and diversity of Vietnamese food.

“Việt Nam has never been a single culinary story,” said Chef Luke Nguyễn.

“Every region has its own ingredients, techniques, and traditions. At Trần Dynasty, we wanted to create a menu that reflects that richness.

"Some dishes may remind guests of familiar flavours, while others offer a new perspective on ingredients they thought they already knew.

"The goal is always the same: to stay true to the spirit of Vietnamese cuisine while allowing it to evolve.”

The menu draws inspiration from Việt Nam’s coastlines, river deltas, mountains, and farming communities. Seasonal produce and ingredients sourced from some of the country’s most celebrated regions form the foundation of each dish, interpreted through contemporary techniques and a deep respect for authentic flavours.

“Trần Dynasty reflects how we see Hà Nội today,” said Jean-François Brun, General Manager of Fairmont Hanoi.

“The city honours its history while continuing to evolve. We wanted to create a restaurant that captures that same spirit.

"Guests will discover the flavours of Việt Nam, but they will also encounter new ideas, new interpretations and, we hope, new memories that become part of their own connection with Hà Nội.”

Design details throughout the restaurant draw on Vietnamese cultural references. A bar inspired by the silhouette of traditional communal houses and temples greets guests on arrival.

Lotus, bodhi leaf, and chrysanthemum motifs appear across the interiors, while a striking dragon relief inspired by the Trần period anchors the terrace. Together, these elements create an atmosphere that feels unmistakably Vietnamese without relying on replication or nostalgia.

At Trần Dynasty, the stories of Việt Nam continue to be told through ingredients, craftsmanship, and conversation around the table. Each dish draws from the country’s rich culinary heritage while offering a contemporary perspective shaped by today’s Việt Nam. — VNS

