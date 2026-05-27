HCM City hosts exhibition on agricultural inputs

HCM CITY — The Asia Modern Agriculture Inputs (AMAI) expo opened in HCM City on May 27, creating opportunities to strengthen cooperation between businesses in the fields of plant protection, fertilisers, and agricultural inputs.

AMAI Vietnam 2026 has attracted more than 150 exhibitors from countries including India, China and Việt Nam, showcasing products and technologies related to fertilisers, crop protection products, agricultural chemicals, seeds, and agricultural machinery.

There will be a number of seminars on green agriculture, technological innovation, and industry policies.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Huỳnh Tấn Đạt, director general of the Plant Production and Protection Department, said global agriculture is shifting toward greener, smarter and more sustainable development amid challenges including climate change, resource depletion and stricter food safety and environmental standards.

He said agriculture remains a key pillar of Việt Nam’s economy, contributing to social welfare, livelihoods, and exports.

The Government is promoting ecological agriculture, digital transformation, greenhouse gas emission reductions, the circular economy, and higher added value for agricultural products.

“In this process, agricultural inputs and the crop protection segment play a particularly important role,” he said.

He said new technologies, biological products and digital applications are becoming key trends in modern agriculture, while the exhibition offers a platform for regulators, researchers and businesses to exchange expertise, explore technology trends and strengthen cooperation.

Zhao Keli, deputy director general of the Institute for the Control of Agrochemicals, China’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, said his country and Việt Nam have issued a joint statement on a new era of cooperation, calling for stronger collaboration in animal and plant quarantine, mutual recognition of agricultural inspection standards, and cooperation in controlling cross-border diseases.

The agreement provides a strong policy foundation for deeper cooperation in agrochemicals, pesticide management and agricultural inputs, adding special significance to this exhibition, he added.

Nguyễn Văn Sơn, chairman of the Vietnam Pesticide Association, said the exhibition not only introduces new products and technologies but also serves as a forum for knowledge exchange and cooperation between Vietnamese and international businesses.

Organised by the Minh Vi Exhibition and Advertisement Services JSC along with the China Crop Protection Industry Association, the China National Seed Trade Association and other industry organisations, the exhibition, on at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre, will run until May 29. — BIZHUB/VNS