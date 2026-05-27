Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Central bank simplifies regulations in foreign exchange management

May 27, 2026 - 11:01
The new circular amends and supplements five legal documents, thereby reducing and adjusting 11 administrative procedures in foreign exchange management.

 

The circular also amends the regulations on opening and using foreign currency accounts abroad by resident organisations. —VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — A newly-issued State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) circular will simplify 11 administrative procedures in foreign exchange management from July 25, 2026.

Circular No. 17/2026/TT-NHNN consists of six chapters and 20 articles, focusing on foreign borrowing, international bond issuance, lending abroad, indirect investment and management of foreign currency accounts abroad.

It amends and supplements five legal documents.

Under the circular, the SBV will send confirmation documents for complete and valid applications within five working days.

For foreign loans and international bond issuances guaranteed by the Government, the director of the SBV branch in the region where the borrower or issuer has its head office will be the competent authority to confirm registration and confirm changes.

Regarding overseas lending activities, the circular clearly defines the authority based on the loan value.

Specifically, the director of the Foreign Exchange Management Department is responsible for confirming registration for loans exceeding US$10 million or equivalent, while the director of the SBV regional branch is responsible for loans of $10 million or equivalent.

The circular also amends regulations on opening and using foreign currency accounts abroad by resident organisations.

Accordingly, the director of the SBV regional branch is authorised to issue, revoke, amend and supplement licences for cases outside the authority of the director of the Foreign Exchange Management Department. — BIZHUB/VNS

 

banking

see also

More on this story

Economy

Việt Nam, Laos promote trade and transport connectivity

Việt Nam and Laos are stepping up cooperation in trade, transport and logistics connectivity as both countries seek to strengthen supply chains and facilitate cross-border commerce, officials said at the Việt Nam – Laos Logistics Business Forum 2026 held in Vientiane on May 26.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom