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Vietnamese duo seek checkmate in World Chess Championship

May 27, 2026 - 11:28
Two Vietnamese masters will check-mate at the 25th International Physically Disabled Chess Association (IPCA) World Chess Championship 2026 in Guardamar, Spain.

Chess 

Vietnamese coach and players at the IPCA World Chess Championship 2025. They will compete in this year event in Spain. — Photo courtesy of SAV

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese chess players Trần Thị Bích Thủy and Đoàn Thu Huyền are set to compete for top honours at the 25th International Physically Disabled Chess Association World Chess Championship 2026 in Guardamar, Spain.

The SEA Games champions, coached by Bùi Quang Vũ, will compete at the tournament from June 1-13.

More than 70 athletes from 18 countries and regions are taking part in the championship, competing in rapid, blitz and standard chess across categories based on different forms of disability.

Thủy enters the tournament as one of the leading title contenders after winning one gold, one silver and one bronze medal at the 2025 edition.

Meanwhile, Huyền is aiming to improve on the bronze medal she secured last year. — VNS

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