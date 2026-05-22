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Home Sports

New partnership packs a punch for Vietnamese boxing scene

May 22, 2026 - 07:43
The collaboration is expected to open a new chapter for the sport, bringing boxing and the stories of Vietnamese athletes closer to fans nationwide through more comprehensive and engaging media coverage.
Boxer Nguyễn Thị Tâm (left), silver medalist at the 2023 Women’s World Boxing Championships and the 2018 Asian Games. — Photo IBA

Boxing

HÀ NỘI — From the ring to the screen, Vietnamese boxing has taken a new promotional step as the Việt Nam Boxing Federation (VBF) has partnered with Việt Nam Television (VTV) to promote and develop the sport on the international stage.

The collaboration is expected to open a new chapter for the sport, bringing boxing and the stories of Vietnamese athletes closer to fans nationwide through more comprehensive and engaging media coverage.

In recent years, Vietnamese boxing has achieved significant progress, strengthening its position at the SEA Games and Asian Games while also making an impression at the Olympic Games.

Outstanding athletes such as Nguyễn Thị Tâm, silver medallist at the 2023 Women’s World Boxing Championships and the 2018 Asian Games, along with Olympians Võ Thị Kim Ánh, Hà Thị Linh and Nguyễn Văn Đương have delivered memorable performances that have inspired pride among Vietnamese fans.

Despite these achievements, boxing has yet to receive media attention proportional to the dedication and sacrifices of athletes and coaches behind the scenes.

To address this issue, representatives from the VBF and VTV’s Sports Television Centre met on Wednesday to discuss a new long-term communication strategy. The partnership will not only focus on broadcasting tournaments and competitions but also on building a richer and more human-centred image of Vietnamese boxing.

Speaking at the meeting, Phạm Quang Long, President of the VBF, said Vietnamese boxing needs more than medals and international success.

“Boxing should also create a positive impact on society and inspire younger generations with perseverance, discipline and determination,” Long said. “Our co-operation with VTV will help the public gain a more complete understanding of the sport and better appreciate the silent contributions of athletes and coaches.”

Under the proposed plan, VTV and digital platforms will expand their coverage beyond competition results to include in-depth features and documentaries about the lives of boxers.

Audiences will be introduced to behind-the-scenes stories, the challenges athletes face during training and the journeys of both rising prospects and veteran fighters who helped Vietnamese boxing earn its first international successes.

The programmes are expected to highlight not only sporting achievements but also the discipline, resilience and determination required to compete at the highest level.

The new approach also aims to change outdated perceptions of boxing as simply a violent or combative sport. Instead, the partnership hopes to promote the values of sportsmanship, personal growth and national pride associated with the sport.

The co-operation between the VBF and VTV is expected to contribute to the professional development of boxing in Việt Nam while encouraging greater public interest in sports, fitness and healthy lifestyles across the community. — VNS

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