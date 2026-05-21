With record-breaking 16th trophy, Nguyễn Quang Hải becomes Việt Nam’s most successful footballer

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese midfielder Nguyễn Quang Hải has further cemented his legacy as one of the country’s greatest footballers after guiding Hà Nội Police FC to the V.League 1 2025/26 title.

His latest triumph officially makes Hải the most decorated player in Vietnamese football history, with 16 major trophies to his name — surpassing former record holder Phạm Thành Lương, who won 15 titles during his illustrious career.

Since joining Hà Nội Police FC in June 2023, Hải has quickly established himself as a leader both on and off the pitch. Drawing from his vast experience in domestic and international competitions, the 29-year-old midfielder played a crucial role in the club’s recent successes and once again proved why he remains one of Việt Nam’s most influential players.

Hải’s trophy collection reflects nearly a decade of consistency at the highest level of Vietnamese football. During his time with Hà Nội FC, he won three V.League 1 titles in 2016, 2018 and 2019 before adding two more championships with Hà Nội Police in 2023 and 2025/26.

He has also lifted several National Cups and Super Cups, strengthening his reputation as a symbol of sustained success.

Beyond his team achievements, Hải has built up an outstanding list of individual honours. He won the Vietnamese Golden Ball in 2018, earned Silver Ball awards in 2019 and 2021, and claimed Bronze Ball honours in 2017 and 2025.

His performances on the regional stage also brought him major recognition, including winning the Best Player of the ASEAN Cup 2018, Southeast Asia’s Best Player in 2019 and V.League 1's Best Player in 2019.

At the international level, Hải played a central role in the Vietnamese national team under coach Park Hang-seo. He was instrumental in Việt Nam’s ASEAN Cup victories in 2018 and 2024, while also helping the U23 side capture the gold medal at the 2019 SEA Games. His memorable performances in regional tournaments made him a fan favourite across the country.

In recognition of his contributions to Vietnamese football, Hải was awarded the Second-Class Labour Medal in 2018 and later received the Third-Class Labour Medal in 2025.

Despite already achieving legendary status, the midfielder continues to perform at the highest level. He remains a key figure for both Hà Nội Police FC and the Vietnamese national team, showing no signs of slowing down as he enters the prime years of his career.

With his ambition and skills still intact, Hải now has the opportunity to extend his remarkable record even further. He is expected to lead Hà Nội Police into continental competition next season as the club prepares for the AFC campaign in 2026/27, where another chapter in his decorated career could soon be written. — VNS