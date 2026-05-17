Lệ, Khôi claim titles at green living-themed marathon

Marathon

HẢI PHÒNG — Phạm Thị Hồng Lệ and Huỳnh Anh Khôi dominated the Hải Phòng Legacy Marathon 2026, which spread not only the healthy lifestyle sport brings, but also the importance of green living in Hải Phòng City.

From early morning on May 17 in Hải Phòng City, more than 8,200 runners, including Deputy Prime Minister Lê Tiến Châu, filled the routes around Vũ Yên Island, creating a vibrant sporting atmosphere with fierce sprints, breathtaking competitions and emotional moments upon crossing the finish line.

Rising star Khôi left everyone far behind to finish first in the men's 42km category in a time of 2hr 33.09min.

He was followed by Lê Văn Hương and Vũ Trọng Long, respectively.

National champion Lệ crossed the finish line after 2:57.42. Hoàng Hương Thủy and Lê Minh came second and third.

In the 21km categories, Hoàng Viết Vĩ Ly and Đoàn Thu Hằng won the men's and women's top places.

Vũ Hải Toàn and Băng Thạch Long Trinh were winners of the men's and women's 10km races.

The Hải Phòng Legacy Marathon, held by the local Culture, Sports and Tourism Department and Zaha Việt Nam Company, was one of the events within the framework of the Red Flamboyant Flower Festival 2026.

It was also an activity to celebrate the 71st anniversary of the liberation of Hải Phòng (May 13, 1955-2026), and the 136th birth anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh (May 19, 1890-2026), promoting the movement 'All people follow the great example of Uncle Hồ'.

According to the organisers, the tournament, which carried the message 'Run Fast – Live Green', aims to connect the community with the responsibility of protecting the global ecological environment through the Thái An Holdings' international Art for Climate and Sport for Climate initiatives.

In addition to running and supporting, athletes, fans and tourists also took part in plogging along the routes to help clean up the landscape of the city.

At the closing ceremony, the organising board assessed that the Hải Phòng Legacy Marathon made a unique mark by combining sports, promoting the local image, and engaging in environmental activities.

They expressed its appreciation for the participation and contributions of all athletes and supporters, while giving special recognition to strategic partners and gold sponsors, including Thái An Holdings Group and Thái An EcoMotion. With a shared vision for sustainable development, these brands not only provided valuable support for the event’s organisation but also strongly reinforced the race’s message of nature conservation.

Nguyễn Khoa Trường, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Thái An Holdings Group, said: “By taking part in this meaningful race, I truly believe that marathons in particular, and sports in general, possess immense power to shape our lives.

“Through the event’s spirit, thousands of athletes have inspired millions of people to engage in regular physical training and take more concrete actions to protect the environment.

“A marathon is not only a test of endurance and determination, but also a journey that connects people through shared values of solidarity and responsibility for the future. We believe that every step taken today not only brings individuals closer to their personal goals, but also spreads a message of a greener, more sustainable and more humane future for generations to come.” — VNS