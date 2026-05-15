Tuyền aims for gold at World Cup Germany

Shooting

HÀ NỘI — Markswoman Lê Thị Mộng Tuyền will be giving it her best shot at the next International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup 2026 event later this month in Germany.

Last year's SEA Games champion and a former Olympic athlete, Tuyền is one of 15 Vietnamese sharpshooters at the tournament, which gathers the strongest competitors around the world for events hosted in eight different countries throughout the year.

“The World Cup gathers quality shooters. Tuyền and her teammates concentrate 100 per cent in training and are determined to earn the highest result in Germany," said coach Nguyễn Duy Hoàng.

“They will compete in three events: the women's 10m air rifle individual, 10m air rifle mixed team and 50m rifle three position," Hoàng said.

"Currently the team, especially Tuyền, are in good condition and spirits and are ready to shoot."

In February, Tuyền competed in the Asian Shooting Championship Rifle and Pistol competition in India. She failed to enter the top three, but said she gained valuable experience that will help her in later competitions.

At the World Cup event she will meet with leading rivals from India, China, Japan, South Korea and Kazakhstan, who will see each other again at the 20th Asian Games (ASIAD) in September in Japan.

The pistol team are also targeting high results at the World Cup, as the country's best shooters have registered to participate.

Among them are former Asian champion duo Trịnh Thu Vinh and Phạm Quang Huy, who have also grabbed golds in a few international tournaments since last year, as well as Nguyễn Thùy Trang, who topped the Asian tournament in February.

Vinh and Trang will compete in the women’s 10m air pistol, women’s 25m pistol and mixed 10m air pistol team events, while Quang Huy is entered in the men’s 10m air pistol, men’s 25m pistol and mixed team competitions alongside other key members of Việt Nam’s pistol squad.

The competition will take place at the Olympic Shooting Centre in Munich, Germany from May 24-31. It is expected to attract 696 shooters from 80 teams.

Việt Nam's pistol shooters are expected to earn gold medals at the Japanese ASIAD this September. This World Cup event is seen as a review of their training and a warm up for the Games.

The athletes are currently training at the National Sports Training Centre 1 under support from Mongolian expert Altantsetseg Byambajavyn. VNS