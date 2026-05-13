Andrey Sharipov, Hope Hoffman triumph at VNG IRONMAN Việt Nam

ĐÀ NẴNG — Uzbekistan Andrey Sharipov finished first in the men’s category at the 2026 VNG IRONMAN Việt Nam when he clocked in 8 hours 45.47 minutes to complete a gruelling 140.6-mile featuring a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride and a marathon in the beach city.

Sharipov beat China's Meng Yang, who came in second in 8hr 51min9sec, and Japan's Joji Nitta who finished in third place with a time in 9hr 11min 26sec.

Hope Hoffman from the US ranked first in the women’s division with a time of 9hr49min23sec, ahead of Beibei Quiao from China, who crossed the line in 10hr36sec.

Siming Ji from China came third with 10hr3min32sec.

In the 2026 VNG IRONMAN 70.3 Đà Nẵng, Rodrigo Acevedo from the Isle of Man finished a course with a time of 4hr2min22sec to win the first place.

Vietnamese Lâm Quang Nhật, a three-time consecutive national champion in the sprint distance, did his best time in 4hr13min44sec to rank second in his debut of the IRONMAN 70.3 distance.

Japan's Ryosuke Ohata finished third in the race with a total time of 4hr15min36sec.

Daniela Rodriguez of Columbia sprinted first in the women’s category in 4hr50min4sec, while Hyekyeong Seo of Korea came second in 4hr59min41sec, and Ines Caby of France, finished third with a time of 4hr59min46sec.

The race’s organising committee said more than 4,700 athletes from over 90 countries and territories took part in the events.

Sunrise Events Vietnam said Việt Nam became the 32nd country in the world hosting full-distance IRONMAN triathlon, and the annual VNG IRONMAN 70.3 Đà Nẵng marked its 10th anniversary.

Along with main courses, thousands of runners set their paces in the Newborns Việt Nam Run Out raising funds to save more newborns.

According to Sunrise Events Vietnam, the event has generated an estimated US$65 million in economic growth over the past nine years since the VNG IRONMAN 70.3 Đà Nẵng debuted in 2015. — VNS