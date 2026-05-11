Zhou wins second LION Championship match, Vietnamese fighters secure KO victories

Mixed martial arts

HÀ NỘI — Zhou Luo took his second win, showing his ability for the second time at the LION Championship 31 (LC 31), Việt Nam's largest mixed martial arts (MMA) series, on May 9 in Hà Nội.

The Chinese fighter came from behind to take a technical knock-out win against Vietnamese rival Bàn Văn Hoàng in the men's 70kg category at Xuân La Gymnasium.

Hoàng was considered a lower-level fighter compared to his rival, who in his trash talk reminded supporters to keep their eyes on the bout at all times, as he could win whenever.

However, it was the host athlete who dominated two rounds of the main card match. His low and high kicks and heavy punches gave Zhou a tough time, nearly knocking him out in the last seconds of the first round.

But the Chinese fighter's endurance saved him from an unexpected defeat and also earned him some points in the third round. Zhou got Hoàng, who lost his concentration for just a moment, into a lock and applied a rear naked choke to end one of the toughest matches in his career.

Thanks to his win, Zhou received a slot in the race to the belt.

In two other international matches, both Vietnamese fighters secured technical knockout (TKO) wins against Filipino stars.

Đỗ Huy Hoàng defeated John Dave Almanza, while Danh Quốc beat Dindo Camansa in the men's 56kg classes.

In the men's 52kg class, Bùi Đình Khải impressed supporters with his tactics and technique, knocking out Phan Ngọc Hiếu in the third round. Võ Tiến Đạt also earned a TKO victory over Huỳnh Hải Đăng.

Đạt advanced to the semi-finals and will next fight Lê Hoàng Đức. The other matchup will be Khải and the winner of the upcoming bout between Bùi Xuân Nguyên and Cueng Naibaho of Indonesia.

Elsewhere, Trần Nhật Long beat Diệp Thanh Tùng in the men's 65kg; Nguyễn Thế Linh won over Trần Khánh Hùng in the men's 60kg; Vũ Đại Luật took down Nguyễn Tiến Phát in the men's 56kg; and A Lê Thông defeated Lò Hoàng Thanh Sang in the men's 65kg.

The next LC event will be held on June 6 in Hà Nội. — VNS