Hằng jumps long to grab victory for Việt Nam

Athletics

Thanh Hà

HÀ NỘI — Not among the favourites, Hà Thị Thúy Hằng produced a stunning late surge to outleap the field and claim gold in the women’s long jump at the 2026 Asian Beach Games held in Sanya, China in late April.

Hằng’s first Asian gold medal confirmed not only her talent but also her potential to bring Việt Nam more international success.

The Phú Thọ native showed athletic promise from a young age, beginning formal long jump training at 13.

Six years later, in 2025, she won gold in the National Junior Athletics Championship and then silver in the National Athletics Championship with a 6.37m jump, a new national junior record.

The achievement earned her a spot in the Việt Nam team to compete at the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand. The little-known jumper delivered an impressive performance to secure silver against strong regional rivals.

"There were times I had to undergo prolonged injury treatment, causing a temporary decline in performance, but I didn't allow myself to give up," said Hằng.

"I always look to my senior teammates and strong competitors to learn from them, and their achievements are my motivation. I turned each hard training session into a foundation for bigger leaps forward."

Ahead of the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand last December, Hằng said she focused on a single goal: maintaining concentration. The silver came unexpectedly, and she was thrilled with her first major international medal.

"I closed the memories of the SEA Games to enter 2026. However, the medal was still a push for me to prepare for many tournaments in the following months," said Hằng.

Golden leap

Despite her regional result, Hằng was still a few steps behind teammate Vũ Thị Ngọc Hà, who was in the SEA Games' top three in triple jump over several events.

However, in a pulsating contest that highlighted technical grit and the subtle nuances of form, the women’s long jump gave Hằng the limelight.

Across the first three rounds, Hằng’s form appeared patchy — two fouls and a 5.73m jump suggested she was pushing too hard. Her fourth jump of 5.43m also fell below par.

Sri Lanka’s duo of Wikramasinha Arachchi and ISL Galabadage also tried their best to catch up with the Vietnamese rival.

Arachchi produced the morning’s best effort of 5.87m, taking the lead to the cheers of Sri Lankan supporters. Gold appeared within reach.

​The momentum shifted in the fifth round. Hằng reclaimed the lead with a 5.94m, while the Sri Lankan jumper fouled. Then, in her final attempt, Hằng truly found her mark with 6.16m, leaving all others behind.

Her leap marked a defining moment, clinching Việt Nam’s first gold medal at the Asian Beach Games.

In technical events such as the long jump, athletes often tighten under pressure. Hằng’s ability to peak at the decisive moment reflected remarkable composure.

While her personal best stands at 6.29m, a 6.16m jump on sand was considered an excellent result.

“I was very happy to participate in this event for the first time and to win a gold medal. But it was very nerve-wracking,” said Hằng.

Future goals

According to her coaches, Hằng was expected to contend for a medal after demonstrating strong form in training. They believed competition conditions would pose a major challenge, but she proved them wrong.

"Hằng possesses excellent physique and talent. With diligent training, she has the potential to shine in Asian and world competitions," said former Asian long jumper champion Bùi Thị Thu Thảo, adding that she would definitely be a favourite for the 34th SEA Games in Malaysia in 2027.

Back home, Hằng received warm congratulations from family and friends, but had little time to celebrate, with the Asian Jumps Championships approaching. With her latest continental title, she now ranks among the region’s leading jumpers.

"This year, I still have major events ahead, so I need to keep improving. I hope to achieve strong results at the National Sports Games 2026 in October and at a tournament in China this May," Hằng said. — VNS