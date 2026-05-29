Wings soar past Dragons in VBA upset

Basketball

ĐÀ NẴNG — Ho Chi Minh City Wings produced a surprise performance in the new campaign, defeating Danang Dragons 95-82 in Game 5 of the Vietnam Professional Basketball League (VBA) 2026 on May 28 in Đà Nẵng City.

Having finished near the bottom of the standings last season, the Wings were not widely expected to trouble the hosts when travelling to the coastal city, particularly with Vietnamese-American player Nicholas Minh-Anh Courtney still unavailable.

By contrast, the Dragons fielded a full-strength line-up and enjoyed strong support from home fans.

However, the visitors proved more efficient in front of the basket. Although the hosts enjoyed greater possession and launched more attacks, they struggled to convert opportunities into points.

The Wings led 26-21 after the first quarter and extended their advantage to 55-33 at half-time, with Dakota Zinser and Dmytro Tykhonov leading the scoring efforts.

Nguyễn Toàn Anh and Vietnamese South Korean Hàn Lee Youngung attempted to lift the Dragons, but their side’s finishing remained inconsistent as the hosts failed to close the gap.

Little changed after the break despite tactical discussions from the Dragons’ coaching staff during stoppages.

The Wings moved further ahead at 76-57 after the third quarter before closing out a 95-82 victory.

“The home team, Đà Nẵng, created many difficulties for us tonight. They have many good shooters and are truly a tough opponent," said Tykhonov.

"(My team) meanwhile, we have a connection and trust with each other, training through our practise. I have my faith in them and they give me the ball and opportunities to score so we win together.”

The two sides will meet again on May 30 at the same venue.

Elsewhere in the tournament, the sixth game of the round will see Nha Trang Dolphins face Saigon Heat, the defending champions.

After five rounds, Saigon Heat and Hanoi Buffaloes lead the standings with two wins each, with the Heat ahead on point difference.

All VBA matches will be broadcast live on FPT Play, the league’s exclusive production and broadcasting partner under a five-season agreement running from 2026 to 2030. — VNS