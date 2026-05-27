Linh grabs Việt Nam’s first gold at Asian junior championships

ĐÀ NẴNG — Wrestler Đỗ Ngọc Linh delivered Việt Nam its first gold medal at the United World Wrestling (UWW) U17 and U23 Asian Championships 2026 after a hard-fought victory in Đà Nẵng.

Linh defeated India’s Sweety Sweety 7-5 in the final of the women’s U23 50kg category, securing the host nation’s first title of the tournament.

The victory marked her second gold medal in less than two weeks following her triumph at the World Beach Wrestling Championship earlier this month.

“Linh showed good form at this championship. We congratulate her on the achievement, which is also a motivation for other Vietnamese wrestlers to fight for more medals,” said Tạ Đình Đức, head of the Wrestling Department under the Sports Authority of Việt Nam.

The tournament officially opened in the central coastal city on May 23, attracting nearly 900 athletes from 25 countries and territories.

Competitions in men’s and women’s freestyle wrestling and Greco-Roman wrestling are being held at Tiên Sơn Sports Centre until June 1.

Beach wrestling events will continue at Mỹ Khê Beach Park until June 9. — VNS