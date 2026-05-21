Women's football tournament kicks off in June under Thái Sơn Bắc sponsorship

Football

HÀ NỘI — With seven teams set to battle for national supremacy and a coveted continental berth, the National Women’s Football Championship – Thái Sơn Bắc Cup 2026 promises a season where every point could prove decisive in Việt Nam’s premier women’s competition.

Teams will compete in a two-leg round-robin format. The first leg runs from June 20 to July 19 while the second leg takes place from July 23 to August 21. Venues will be confirmed later.

Following a draw on May 20 in Hà Nội, the opening fixtures will see Thái Nguyên T&T face Phong Phú Hà Nam while defending champions HCM City I meet HCM City and Hà Nội I take on Hà Nội II.

The champions will pocket VNĐ500 million and secure a place in the AFC Women’s Champions League 2027–28.

Also at the event, the Việt Nam Football Federation announced and honoured Thái Sơn Bắc Electric Equipment Trading Company as the main sponsor for the 15th year in a row.

VFF General Secretary Nguyễn Văn Phú said: “Fifteen years with the championship is Thái Sơn Bắc's loyal, responsible and dedicated journey to develop the national football."

"The company is not only a sponsor but also a strategic partner, supporting the VFF in guiding women’s football toward stable and professional development.

"Their help contributes to maintaining and improving the quality of the tournament and motivating clubs and players to grow and shine."

Thái Sơn Bắc’s General Director Trần Anh Minh said the championship is not only an important event for female players but also an opportunity for coaches to discover new talent for the national teams.

All national team players who have achieved notable international success have come through this tournament.

He said he hoped Thái Sơn Bắc’s support would help elevate the event and further the development of the women’s football movement. — VNS