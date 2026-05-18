Hàng A Nhông wins terraced rice field race in Tuyên Quang

TUYÊN QUANG — Hàng A Nhông won the 'Footprints on the Magnificent Terraced Rice Fields' race on Sunday in Nậm Nghí Village, Thông Nguyên Commune, Tuyên Quang Province.

Nhông, from Khuôn Há Commune in Lai Châu Province, outperformed more than 300 athletes in the running-and-climbing event held across terraced rice fields to claim first place.

Triệu Sành Chiêm from Giàng Hạ Village, Thông Nguyên Commune, Tuyên Quang Province, finished second, while Ly A Táng from Mù Cang Chải Commune, Lào Cai Province, came third.

Held along a route winding through stunning terraced rice fields, the event created a lively and festive atmosphere, attracting large crowds of locals and tourists who enthusiastically cheered on the athletes as they tackled the steep and challenging highland terrain.

The race also helped promote the beauty of the terraced rice fields and the cultural identity of local ethnic communities, while supporting the development of experiential tourism linked to nature and highland cultural life. — VNS