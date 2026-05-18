National cải lương contest kicks off in HCM City

HCM CITY — Thirty-six professional cải lương (reformed opera) performers across the country have participated in the National Trần Hữu Trang Talented Cải Lương Artist Contest for 2026, which kicked off in HCM City on Sunday night.

The contest is organised by the Department of Performing Arts under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the HCM City Department of Culture and Sports, and the Việt Nam Theatrical Artists’ Association.

Addressing the contest’s opening ceremony at the Sài Gòn Opera House, Tạ Quang Đông, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said that the contest has significant meaning as the cultural sector is implementing the Politburo’s Resolution No 80-NQ/TW and National Assembly's Resolution No. 28 on the development of Vietnamese culture.

Đông said, “The 2026 National Talented Cải Lương Artist Contest is not only a proficiency contest but also an opportunity to recognise and evaluate skills of young actors, which contributes to motivating artistic and creative activities and the love of cải lương among the public.

"Through the contest, we will find artists having exceptional skills and love for the arts, and later become the nucleus for the art troupes, while continuing to create more works carrying artistic and ideological values.”

The event has attracted artists from 12 leading State-owned and private theatres and traditional art troupes in Hà Nội, HCM City, Hải Phòng City, Cần Thơ City, and Thanh Hóa, Ninh Bình, Tây Ninh and Cà Mau provinces, such as the Việt Nam Cải Lương Theatre, the Trần Hữu Trang Cải Lương Theatre, the Cao Văn Lầu Theatre, and the Ngọc Khánh Tuồng Cổ (classic opera) Troupe.

The contestants have presented 35 solo performances and excerpts from both favourite and new cải lương plays reflecting the country’s history, patriotism, today’s social issues, and love, such as Đêm Cuối Lý Chiêu Hoàng (Last Night of Empress Regnant Lý Chiêu Hoàng), Nước Mắt Thâm Tình (Tears of Love), and Đế Đô Sóng Cả (Billows at the Citadel).

Vũ Thị Nguyệt of the Việt Nam National Traditional Art Theatre, who competes as the role of Empress Regnant Lý Chiêu Hoàng from the play Đêm Cuối Lý Chiêu Hoàng, said, “I expect to enjoy more professional growth and advancement after the contest and make great progress in my career.”

The contestants are judged by People’s Artist Trần Ngọc Giàu, chairman of the HCM City Theatre Association; People’s Artist Hoàng Quỳnh Mai, deputy director of the Việt Nam Cải Lương Theatre; Meritorious Artist Lê Nguyên Đạt, President of the HCM City University of Theatre and Cinematography; People’s Artist Quế Trân and Meritorious Artist Võ Minh Lâm.

The contest is being held at the Trần Hữu Trang Cải Lương Theatre at 136 Trần Hưng Đạo in Bến Thành Ward until May 22. It is open to the public for free.

The awards ceremony will be held on May 23.

Nguyễn Mạnh Cường, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, said that HCM City plays the role of a major cải lương centre of the country, gathering artists, playwrights, traditional art troupes and generations of cải lương lovers.

Cường said, “The contest is not only a platform for young artists to exchange and showcase their talents but also to nurture their love for traditional art, bringing cải lương closer to the public, particularly young people.

"It also contributes to building a healthy cultural environment and developing the cultural industry associated with preserving national traditional values.”

The Trần Hữu Trang Talented Cải Lương Artist Contest was launched in 1991 and has helped unearth and encourage several talented artists. In 2020, it became a national contest from being a city-level one. — VNS