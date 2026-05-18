Vietnamese áo dài presented in London

LONDON — Vietnamese áo dài (traditional long dress) has appeared gracefully against the iconic backdrop of London’s Big Ben and the Palace of Westminster, creating a powerful visual impression and drawing strong attention from cultural enthusiasts worldwide.

The imagery of áo dài, conical hats, Thanh Tiên paper flowers, and elegant sedge handbags set against Europe’s classical architecture symbolises the encounter between tradition and modernity, Việt Nam and the world.

The event is a highlight within the global project Áo Dài Fashion Week 2025/2026 – a large-scale cultural diplomacy initiative aimed at promoting Vietnamese áo dài heritage through fashion, art, and international cultural exchange.

Taking place in London from September 19-21, Áo Dài Fashion Week – Where Vietnam Meets The World will bring together artisans, designers, beauty queens, artists, models, and international media representatives. The event is supported by the Embassy of Việt Nam in the UK and is expected to welcome the participation of UK government officials and public agencies.

Designers from Việt Nam, the UK, and the US will participate in the fashion week, showcasing collections that celebrate traditional beauty blended with contemporary creative spirit.

A special highlight of the event is the participation of five Miss UK titleholders alongside a diverse cast of international models from multiple countries, creating a runway that embodies a strong East–West cultural exchange.

The presence of models from different cultural backgrounds in áo dài not only reflects the contemporary vitality of this heritage garment but also conveys a message of cultural diversity, mutual respect, and Việt Nam’s role in promoting universal human values.

To date, more than 30 international journalists and media organisations have registered to attend and cover the event, demonstrating the growing global appeal of the Vietnamese áo dài.

“The áo dài is not only Việt Nam’s traditional costume, but also a symbol of identity, national pride, and cultural harmony,” project founder, Hoàng Thị Hải Hà, who is also Vice President of the Union of Vietnamese Women Associations in Europe and Founding President of the Vietnam Women and Children Association in the UK.

“Through this project, we hope Việt Nam will be recognised as a country rich in heritage, creativity, and humanity – capable of connecting the world through the language of culture.”

Beyond being a fashion event, Áo Dài Fashion Week 2025–2026 is expected to become a long-term cultural diplomacy initiative, contributing to the promotion of Việt Nam’s modern national image and fostering international cooperation in creativity, arts, tourism, and cultural education. — VNS