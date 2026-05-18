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Khánh Hòa to host Sea Festival in July

May 18, 2026 - 07:28
The People’s Committee of Khánh Hòa Province has issued a plan for the 2026 Sea Festival, which will take place at the April 2nd Square in Nha Trang Ward on July 17-19.
The Khánh Hòa Province’s 2026 Sea Festival will offer 30 activities to highlight its traditional culture, and economic and tourism potential.  — VNA/VNS Photo Đặng Tuấn

KHÁNH HÒA — The People’s Committee of Khánh Hòa Province has issued a plan for the 2026 Sea Festival, which will take place at the April 2nd Square in Nha Trang Ward on July 17-19.

The festival, with the theme of “Sắc Màu Đại Dương - Vươn Tầm Quốc Tế” (Colours of the Sea – Global Reach), will include around 30 cultural, sports, and economic activities to highlight the province’s traditional culture, and economic and tourism potential.

The event’s opening ceremony on July 17 will feature music and dance performances honouring ethic cultural values.

Visitors can enjoy street art performances at the carnival on the afternoon of July 18, followed by a parade where cars are decorated with flowers.

The finale of two competitions, Mister Vietnam and Supermodel Vietnam in 2026, will be held in the evening of the same day, along with the music and fashion show named “Runway to the world.”

The closing ceremony on July 19 will reflect the theme of “Unite the Continents,” featuring promising performances by renowned artists from Việt Nam and around the world.

In addition, the festival will highlight traditional crafts, including Mỹ Nghiệp weaving, Khánh Hòa agarwood, and Bàu Trúc pottery of the Chăm people, which was officially listed by UNESCO on the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding in 2022.

The event will feature an áo dài (traditional Vietnamese long dress) show, and a photo exhibition on sea tourism in Khánh Hòa.

A trade and cuisine fair will be held to promote Khánh Hòa’s specialties, such as bird’s nest, agricultural products and OCOP (one commune one product) products.

Various economic activities are also scheduled during the festival, including an international conference on cruise tourism development in Khánh Hòa, a workshop on price and service quality in tourism product development, a tourism stimulus programme and a Business-to-Business programme between domestic and international businesses.

The province will also host a week of science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

Several water sports competitions will be launched, including Khánh Hòa Sailing Race 2026.

First organised in 2013, this year’s event is expected to attract from 600,000 to 800,000 local and international tourists. — VNS

 

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