Chasing the sunrise to enjoy best moment of the day

Traveling to and around Việt Nam can be a forever memory for both international and domestics visitors, but to take their vacations to a higher level, then maybe they need to set their alarm clocks for the crack of dawn.

Seeing the sun rise offers a magical start to the day with peaceful moments and stunning views whether by the sea, in the delta region or in the highlands.

Việt Nam's geography is perfectly suited for sunrise chasing due to its eastward-facing coastline. From North to South, the country’s natural charm and invigorating landscapes are gradually revealed under the sun light, surprising and inspiring everyone.

With a coastline of more than 3,260km, Việt Nam's numerous beautiful beaches are great places to catch the first glimpses of sunlight.

Điện and Đôi capes are the easternmost points of Việt Nam.

Điện Cape is located in former Phú Yên, now part of Đắk Lắk Province. It is where the first rays of sun touch the country each morning. Tourists should choose a place near the Mũi Điện Lighthouse, about 1km trek on a scenic route to Bãi Môn Beach, to enjoy panoramic views of rugged shores, turquoise waters and misty hills.

In Đôi Cape in Khánh Hòa Province visitors also can welcome the country’s earliest rays while admiring uniquely shaped granite rock formations stacked atop one another, creating a wild and majestic landscape.

Kê Gà Cape in Bình Thuận, now part of Lâm Đồng, is a mesmerising spot with rock formations stretching into the sea. From any position, but especially on the lighthouse, tourists can view spectacular, uninterrupted ocean sunrises with waves crashing below and fishermen setting out to sea.

Mỹ Khê Beach is the best place to watch the sunrise in Đà Nẵng, one of the world's most liveable cities.

Regarded by Forbes as a top-rated beach, the sunrise here offers a captivating experience. People can relax and sunbathe on the white sand or swim in the crystal-clear waves and golden light for an unforgettable morning.

Hạ Long Bay in Quảng Ninh Province has been listed among the world’s most beautiful sunrise spots in 2019 by the Microsoft Network (MSN).

"What’s more memorable when you see the sunrise in Hạ Long Bay, natural wonders with turquoise waters, majestic limestone mountains and lush tropical forests,” MSN reported.

“What you need to do is to take a boat tour on Hạ Long Bay and wake up at 5am to catch mild, romantic sunshine unexpectedly.”

In the two-time World Natural Heritage site, just about any place – deck of a cruise or the peak of Ti Top Island or Rều Island – is perfect to enjoy the golden light.

Whether paddling a kayak or practising tai chi on a boat, tourists are in the dreamscape, one of world’s most famous tourist destinations.

Việt Nam's Northern mountains stretching along the Chinese and Laotian borders is a region characterised by dramatic limestone karst peaks, terraced rice paddies, and high ethnic diversity.

The Fansipan Mountain in Lào Cai Province is not only famous as the 'Roof of Indochina' but also one of the most majestic sunrise views. At over 3,100m above sea level, the peak delivers panoramic vistas of rolling mountains, a sea of clouds, and golden light.

The first rays of sunlight gradually transform the area from cool shades of blue to vibrant hues of yellow within just a few minutes.

On clear days, the view from Fansipan can stretch for tens of kilometres, creating the feeling of standing amid the clouds.

When the sun rises above the sea of clouds, the scenery on Fansipan becomes even more perfect. The entire landscape is bathed in dazzling, warm, and incredibly romantic mode. It's the moment when visitors, no matter where they stand, can easily capture stunning, high-quality photographs.

Tà Xùa Mount in Sơn La Province lies more than 1,500m above sea level.

The best spot for viewing is Háng Đồng, the 'dinosaur's spine', where visitors can enjoy panoramic views of the majestic mountains. Standing at such a high altitude, with the sea of ​​moving clouds in the early morning sunlight, is a breathtaking and tranquil experience.

Other spots which attract people's attention are Thiên Phúc Đức Hill and Trại Mát area in Đà Lạt, Lâm Đồng which are famous for sunrise chasing over tea hills and pine forests.

Meanwhile, Hội An Ancient Town in Quảng Nam Province offers a serene, quiet morning sunrise along the Hoài River.

Sunrise in Việt Nam typically occurs between 5.30am and 6.30am, depending on the region and time of year, though visitors are advised to arrive 30 to 45 minutes earlier for the best experience.

The ideal times for watching sunrise are from September to November and March to April in the North, November to March in the Central Highlands and year-round along the coastal regions. — VNS