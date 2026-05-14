Pan Pacific Hanoi sets new MICE benchmark with strategic campaign

HÀ NỘI — Pan Pacific Hanoi has unveiled its 'Every Meeting Matters' campaign, an initiative aimed at elevating the quality and experience of business events.

Launched in alignment with the global push for MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) development, the campaign reflects Pan Pacific Hotels Group’s commitment to a rapidly evolving events landscape and marks a notable milestone for the hotel following its extensive asset enhancement programme.

As the Asia–Pacific MICE market is projected to reach nearly US$355 billion by 2030, demand for meeting spaces is undergoing a significant shift.

With Millennials and Gen Z now accounting for more than 40 per cent of attendees, organisers are increasingly prioritising technology‑enabled, wellness‑focused and environmentally responsible event formats.

“Business events have evolved significantly in recent years, with organisations seeking experiences that inspire collaboration, creativity and meaningful connections,” said Choe Peng Sum, Chief Executive Officer of Pan Pacific Hotels Group.

“With the launch of Every Meeting Matters, we reaffirm our commitment to being a trusted partner for impactful meetings and events that deliver real value for both organisers and delegates.”

At Pan Pacific Hanoi, the centrepiece of the campaign is the newly renovated Grand Ballroom. Spanning 420sq.m and accommodating up to 340 guests, the venue makes a striking impression with its distinctive 'starry ceiling' design, creating one of the capital’s most captivating event spaces.

Beyond its visual appeal, the hotel has invested heavily in technology, equipping the ballroom with state‑of‑the‑art audio‑visual systems, professional lighting and three modern LED screens to support immersive performances and hybrid meeting formats.

For sophisticated cocktail receptions or intimate outdoor gatherings, the West Lake Room on Level 19 remains a premier choice, offering panoramic views of West Lake and Trúc Bạch Lake and providing a flexible, inspiring open‑air setting.

Further reinforcing the campaign’s philosophy, Pan Pacific Hanoi is centring its MICE offerings around three core pillars: wellness, sustainability and bespoke service.

The hotel is introducing mindful break concepts and nutrient‑rich menus to keep delegates energised throughout their programmes. Sustainability also plays a defining role, with initiatives that reduce single‑use plastics, prioritise locally sourced ingredients and enhance eco‑friendly operations.

Complementing these efforts is a dedicated team of event specialists and chefs who work closely with organisers to tailor décor and menus to each corporate identity.

Events confirmed by September 30, 2026, will be eligible for exclusive offers. — OVN/VNS