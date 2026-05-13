Lâm Đồng Province welcomes nearly eight million visitors in four months

LÂM ĐỒNG — Lâm Đồng Province welcomed nearly eight million tourist arrivals in the first four months of 2026, fulfilling 31.6 per cent of its annual target and marking a 20 per cent increase year-on-year.

With its mild climate, distinctive forest, flower and coastal landscapes, as well as upgraded infrastructure, the province continues to reinforce its position as one of Việt Nam’s most attractive tourism destinations in 2026.

As the peak summer travel season begins, the province has rolled out a range of tourism promotion and stimulus programmes aimed at further enhancing its appeal to both domestic and international visitors.

Despite the temporary closure of Liên Khương Airport for repairs, the local tourism sector has proactively organised field trips for media agencies and travel businesses to encourage more overland and inter-regional tours, helping maintain visitor flows to the province.

At the same time, authorities are stepping up the application of technology in tourism promotion, including the use of QR codes providing information on tourism businesses and services, enabling visitors to access and select services more conveniently.

Alongside government efforts, tourism and service businesses across the province are also participating in tourism stimulus campaigns.

Travel companies have actively developed package tours connecting multiple destinations to optimise costs and enhance visitor experiences. Cooperation among businesses within the tourism service supply chain has also been strengthened, contributing to the development of more synchronised and professional tourism products.

Improving service quality and ensuring a safe and friendly tourism environment continue to be identified as key factors in retaining visitors and building a sustainable destination brand.

According to local authorities, a series of “Welcome Summer Tourism 2026” programmes will be organised with a variety of cultural, sports and tourism activities linked together to enrich visitor experiences and encourage longer stays.

The province is also promoting stronger regional connectivity to create distinctive inter-regional tourism products that complement one another. Coordination with neighbouring localities will continue to maintain international markets by redirecting visitors through nearby airports and combining transfer tours.

In addition, the province is encouraging long-distance road tours with minimum overnight stays, transforming travel routes into part of the tourism experience by showcasing scenic landscapes along the way.

Authorities emphasised that the effectiveness of tourism products should be measured not only by visitor numbers, but also by visitor quality and overall experience.

As such, close coordination among departments, local authorities and businesses is considered crucial to strengthening the image of Lâm Đồng as a friendly and attractive destination.

Under the provincial master plan for 2021–30 with a vision to 2050, tourism has been identified as a key economic sector associated with preserving ethnic cultural heritage and natural resources, while also promoting regional connectivity and international integration.

By 2035, Lâm Đồng aims to become a leading destination in Southeast Asia for high-end resort and eco-tourism, distinguished by pristine nature, vibrant local culture and sustainable green experiences.

To realise this vision, the province plans to further strengthen regional cooperation, attract investment, promote public-private partnership models and encourage businesses and local communities to participate in tourism product and service development.

The province is also orienting tourism development towards a diverse range of products, including marine tourism, agricultural tourism, eco-tourism, cultural and heritage tourism, community-based tourism, adventure sports and cave exploration.

At the same time, it aims to attract financially capable investors to develop large-scale, high-quality tourism complexes.

Transport systems and tourism infrastructure will continue to receive priority investment to improve connectivity to key tourism destinations both within and beyond the province.

Alongside infrastructure development, the province will focus on creating new tourism products, enhancing tour linkages, mobilising investment resources and strengthening cooperation with businesses and local communities to build Lâm Đồng into a leading green and sustainable tourism hub in Việt Nam and the wider region. — VNS