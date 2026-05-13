Thái Nguyên’s 2026 tourism season gets underway

THÁI NGUYÊN — Thái Nguyên will begin its provincial tourism season with a special music and art programme on May 15 at the Võ Nguyên Giáp Square, which is expected to feature large number of residents and visitors.

Dương Văn Lượng, deputy chairman of Thái Nguyên People's Committee, said the programme was organised with many cultural and artistic activities to promote tourism potential and strengths.

It would be an opportunity to spread the image of the land, people, and typical products of Thái Nguyên, he said.

With the theme Hồ Trên Núi – Trà Trong Mây (Lake on the Mountain – Tea in the Clouds), Thái Nguyên focuses on highlighting its two tourism products: Núi Cốc Lake – a symbol of ecotourism, spiritual tourism, and relaxation; and Tea Culture – the renowned Thái Nguyên specialty.

It was expected that the combination will create a unique tourism brand for the province which has shown great potential after recent national restructuring.

The opening ceremony will feature a spectacular art programme featuring renowned artists, who will help to recreate the beauty of nature and distinctive culture of Thái Nguyên under vibrant music and glittering lighting technology. A drone light show and firework displays will also be held.

It will be followed by a range of activities until May 17.

The highlight will be a Jet Ski Show at the Núi Cốc Lake, featuring many athletes performing alongside pyrotechnics in Đại Phúc Commune.

An art programme 'Heritage Resounds Amidst the Forests of Ba Bể' and a trail run 'Footprints on the Emerald Lake' will be held in Ba Bể Commune. The National Circus Gala will also be held during this time along with a seminar entitled 'Morning Tea with Businesspeople' discussing about green agriculture and tourism development orientation in Thái Nguyên.

Many booths will be set up to display local products, cuisine and exciting tours for visitors.

Thái Nguyên set tourism as key to its economic sector, with 2026 identified as a crucial milestone. The province aims to attract eight million tourists this year, with total tourism revenue targeted at VNĐ11 trillion (US$418,000).

In the first quarter of 2026, Thái Nguyên recorded positive signs, welcoming over 2.6 million tourists. — VNS