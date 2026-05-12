Hà Nội stages art programmes for President Hồ Chí Minh’s birth anniversary

HÀ NỘI The Hà Nội Department of Culture and Sports has instructed local art troupes to stage a series of professional performances across communes and wards in the capital to commemorate the 136th birth anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh, who was born on May 19, 1890.

The programmes will pay tribute to the Communist Party of Việt Nam, the nation, its people and President Hồ, the beloved leader of the Vietnamese people, a national liberation hero and a major figure in world history.

Through music, theatre and stage performances, the events aim to portray the late leader’s revolutionary career, ideology, morality and lifestyle, while highlighting his patriotism, devotion to the people and lifelong sacrifice for the nation.

The activities are also expected to foster revolutionary traditions and inspire younger generations to uphold ideals, ethics and lifestyles rooted in President Hồ’s teachings.

A notable aspect of the programme series is that performances will take place in several suburban communes and wards far from the city centre on May 17 and 19.

The initiative reflects efforts to bring professional artistic performances closer to a wide range of audiences.

According to the schedule, the Hanoi Drama Theatre will perform in Hòa Phú Commune on May 17, while the Hanoi Circus and Variety Arts Theatre will stage a performance in Yên Bài Commune the same day.

On May 19, the Hanoi Cheo Theatre will perform in Dương Hòa Commune, the Hanoi Cai Luong Theatre in Phú Diễn Ward, the Thang Long Water Puppet Theatre in Vĩnh Thanh Commune and the Thang Long Song Music and Dance Theatre in Dương Nội Ward.

Beyond serving local residents’ cultural and spiritual needs, the programmes are expected to create a festive atmosphere for the anniversary celebrations while strengthening national solidarity and further promoting Hồ Chí Minh’s ideology, morality and lifestyle in contemporary society.

The programme series also aligns with the Communist Party of Vietnam’s Resolution 80 on developing culture into an endogenous strength and driving force for sustainable national development.

By expanding access to professional performances at the local level, the initiative reflects ongoing efforts to ensure cultural values are widely shared across communities while nurturing patriotism and social cohesion through the arts. — VNS