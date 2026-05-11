Beyond form: Trịnh Thắng’s journey portrayed on cowhide canvas

HÀ NỘI — Nearly 70 paintings by doctor and artist Trịnh Thắng are being showcased at the exhibition Hẹn Ước Mùa Sau (Promise of Next Season), which opened on May 10 at the Việt Nam Fine Arts Exhibition House in Hà Nội.

Held at 16 Ngô Quyền Street, the exhibition introduces the public to a rare artistic medium in contemporary Vietnamese painting: cowhide.

It marks a new chapter in Thắng’s creative journey following earlier showcases, including Vô (Void), Rung Động Từ Hư Vô (Vibrations from the Void) and Hơi Thở Bồ Đề (Breath of Bodhi).

While his previous exhibitions still retained recognisable imagery and visual structures as an entry point for audiences, Promise of Next Season moves further into abstraction. The paintings emerge as fields of colour, texture and visual movement, where emotion and intuition replace conventional modes of viewing art.

Speaking about the concept behind the exhibition, the artist said that the phrase “next season” does not refer to time or seasonal cycles, but rather to a stage of consciousness.

“It is a message about continuing the journey, overcoming repetition and old limitations in pursuit of inner freedom,” he said.

One of the exhibition’s most striking features is its use of cowhide as the primary painting surface. Animal skin historically appeared in ancient manuscripts and traditional parchment, but the direct use of cowhide for large contemporary paintings remains highly unusual in Việt Nam.

The material’s absorbent and unpredictable surface creates spontaneous stains, colour flows and textures that cannot be replicated. Because corrections are nearly impossible, each brushstroke demands intense concentration and emotional control from the artist.

According to Thắng, the decision to work on cowhide came from what he described as a sense of “dependent origination”. After receiving pieces of cowhide as gifts, he envisioned the series as a transformative journey – one that moves from finite physical matter toward deeper spiritual dimensions.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fine Arts Association and painter Lương Xuân Đoàn described the exhibition as another example of Thắng’s continuous experimentation and unconventional artistic thinking.

“The paintings on cowhide resemble mystical chants or talismans, creating a powerful visual and emotional impact on viewers,” he said.

Beyond the unusual material, Promise of Next Season also attracts attention for its meditative creative process. Most of the works were sketched and completed within a single day, without revisions or additional alterations.

Art critics noted that this approach allows painting to move beyond personal expression and become a spiritual experience. The works embrace spontaneity and freedom, as the artist relinquishes ego and control to engage directly with the material and emotional flow.

Born in 1972, Thắng is also known as an artist who holds a doctorate in public health and studied and conducted research at the University of North Carolina in the US. He has spent many years studying martial arts, qigong and meditation – experiences that have strongly influenced his artistic language over the years.

The exhibition reflects a broader movement within Việt Nam’s cultural landscape toward encouraging innovation grounded in spiritual depth and indigenous creativity.

It also aligns with Resolution 80/NQ-CP on developing culture into an endogenous strength and driving force for sustainable national development, which emphasises the importance of nurturing contemporary artistic creation while promoting Vietnamese cultural identity in new and experimental forms.

Promise of Next Season will run at the Việt Nam Fine Arts Exhibition House until May 26, before moving to the Centre for Cultural Arts at 22 Hàng Buồm Street, Hà Nội from May 29 to June 21. — VNS