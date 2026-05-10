Kuala Lumpur: always something new on offer

p15 i Travel

Thanh Hà

KUALA LUMPUR — The idiom “same same but different” perfectly captures how I feel each time I visit Kuala Lumpur. It is the same city, yet it always reveals a different face — new sights, evolving landmarks and ever-changing people. Each trip invites me to rediscover KL as if for the first time, making the familiar feel unexpectedly new.

Just a three-hour flight from Hà Nội takes me to Malaysia, a vibrant tapestry and multicultural microcosm of Asia. The country reflects the peaceful coexistence of Malay, Chinese, Indian and indigenous cultures, offering a rich blend of festivals, cuisines, traditions and landscapes.

In KL, all of this comes together in one place: skyscrapers, churches and pagodas, bustling old streets, lush greenery and traditional festivals.

City icons

My hotel was in the city centre, just 500m from the Petronas Twin Towers, the country’s most recognisable landmark.

So close and so iconic, they were my first stop. Even on my third visit, no trip to KL feels complete without seeing the world’s tallest twin towers.

Located in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, the 452m structure symbolises the nation’s ingenuity and ambition. It serves as a major hub for sightseeing, shopping and entertainment.

It's worth it to buy a ticket and head up to the skybridge that connects both towers on the 41st and the 42nd floors, and then the viewdeck on the 86th floor. The view from the top is simply breathtaking.

At night, the skyscrapers are utterly stunning and extremely photogenic, especially when lit up. It’s a perfect place for photos, especially with the amazing architecture and the beautiful surroundings.

My next destination is China Town and Petaling Street, which was a heaven for those who love street food, shopping, and rich culture. Whether it's your first visit or your 10th, there is always something new to discover.

Stepping into the area immerses visitors in a vibrant world of colours, sounds and scents.

Narrow walkways overflow with stalls selling everything imaginable, while vendors’ lively calls draw visitors into what often becomes a much longer shopping spree.

Fresh fruits, cold juices and irresistible street food abound, while souvenir shops remain lively from morning to night.

A famous part of the town is Kwai Chai Hong, an alley at the end of the Red Bridge. This is a restored area, famous for its interactive murals and art installations, depicting the lives of 20th-century Chinese immigrants in Kuala Lumpur.

It is a truly photogenic spot, filled with a cosy, inviting atmosphere and beautifully decorated with an ever-changing array of lanterns and ornaments.

For nightlife lovers and shopaholics, Bukit Bintang is the place to be.

The premier shopping, dining, and entertainment district in KL is known for its bustling streets and high-end malls.

Visitors can shop at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, dine at Jalan Alor Night Market, and enjoy the nightlife in Changkat Bukit Bintang, where pubs, bars, and clubs stand shoulder to shoulder, and street music and performances entertain visitors every night.

Nature escape

About an hour’s drive from KL lies Paya Indah Wetlands in Dengkil, Selangor, which is said to be a hidden natural paradise and a must-visit for nature lovers.

A jeep tour with friendly staff revealed a completely different world from the bustle of Bukit Bintang.

The 460ha reserve housed three hippos, many crocodiles, tortoises and a variety of birds, offering me unforgettable wildlife encounters.

The view was amazing and it's quite a walk; people could enjoy a peaceful morning cycling and horse riding along the serene lakes, or take the family for a picnic camping and relaxing boat ride, immersing themselves in the wonders of nature.

PD Ostrich & Pets Show Farm, which was 100km away from KL, was also a must-visit in Port Dickson.

It's not a big farm, but the experience was fun. There were different animals such as guinea pigs, sheep, goats, cows, snakes and reptiles.

Cats and dogs were always eager to be petted, while rabbits and raccoons loved to be hugged.

Ostriches are the stars of the farm. Visitors may feed these giant birds, pet the affectionate creatures and even try to stand on ostrich eggs and be amazed at how durable their shells are.

My last destination was SplashMania Water Park, about a 40-minute drive from the city centre. Set amidst nature, it spans 7.3ha, making it one of the largest water parks in the country.

The park attracts large numbers of visitors, especially in the evening. With 24 thrilling water slides and 15 attractions, it caters to visitors of all ages and stays open until midnight at Gamuda Cove.

Rides such as the Plunge, Shaka Waka and Twista deliver adrenaline-filled experiences. The Sumaumeira Drop stands out, featuring a sudden plunge followed by high-speed twists.

It is an ideal way to cool off and enjoy a refreshing escape in Malaysia this summer. — VNS