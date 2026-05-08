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Rooftop surprise

May 08, 2026 - 15:59
A hidden retreat rises above a crowded Hà Nội neighbourhood, where a traditional Northern Vietnamese house has been built on a rooftop. Blending meditation, nature and heritage design, the space offers a rare escape from the city’s pressure while reconnecting with cultural roots.

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