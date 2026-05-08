Rooftop surprise

A hidden retreat rises above a crowded Hà Nội neighbourhood, where a traditional Northern Vietnamese house has been built on a rooftop. Blending meditation, nature and heritage design, the space offers a rare escape from the city’s pressure while reconnecting with cultural roots.
Through this collaboration, VNAT and Mastercard will launch joint initiatives in destination marketing, digital and technology integration, capacity building and data-driven market insights to strengthen Việt Nam's tourism ecosystem and economic impact.
Alongside wedding tourism, Quảng Ninh is also seeing robust growth in arrivals of Indian MICE travellers. Delegations of hundreds, and sometimes thousands, of visitors have been coming to the province for conferences, seminars and incentive travel programmes combined with leisure stays.
It now functions as both a transport hub and a sought-after photo spot. In the early morning, with mist still threaded through the pines, the station radiates an old-world calm. Visitors arrive at dawn to breathe the mountain air and capture iconic images of the highland city.
The ancient capital of Huế is reshaping its tourism landscape by mapping out four distinctive zones, aiming to build a diverse ecosystem of experiences rooted in local identity and sustainable development.
One of the most distinct differences lies in the very first step of the journey: entry. Phu Quoc is currently the only destination in Vietnam to apply a 30-day visa-free policy for direct international arrivals.