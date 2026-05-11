Children reimagine Vietnamese heritage through art

HÀ NỘI — A combined awards ceremony and exhibition opening was held for the children’s painting competition Di Sản Trong Mắt Em (Heritage Through My Eyes) on May 10 at Hồ Văn, part of the Temple of Literature historical complex in Hà Nội.

The competition was organised by the Centre for Scientific and Cultural Activities Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám in collaboration with ART TREE Workshop, and the VNU School of Interdisciplinary Sciences and Arts to mark the 950th anniversary of Quốc Tử Giám, Việt Nam’s first national university.

More than 400 artworks created by children aged between four and 15 from both Việt Nam and overseas were submitted after more than a month of activities.

Using a wide variety of materials including crayons, watercolour, acrylic, pastel and coloured paper, the young participants expressed emotional and imaginative perspectives on Vietnamese cultural heritage.

Under the theme Heritage Through My Eyes, the paintings vividly recreated the beauty of traditional culture, historical architecture, folk festivals, nature and everyday life.

Each artwork tells a personal story while reflecting children’s love for their homeland, pride in national identity and awareness of preserving and promoting Việt Nam’s cultural heritage.

According to the organisers, a jury composed of experts in fine arts and heritage selected the winning works based on creativity, thematic relevance and humanistic values.

Seven official prizes were presented, including the Diamond Prize, Gold Prize, Silver Prize, Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám Impression Prize, Heritage Ambassador Prize, Hồng Hà Creative Prize and Heritage Connection Artist Prize for the most popular artworks according to votes on social media.

In addition, the 40 best paintings were selected for public display at Hồ Văn within the Temple of Literature complex and at the Hanoi Museum, offering audiences lively and heartfelt perspectives on Vietnamese heritage through children’s eyes.

Organisers said the competition was designed not only as an artistic playground for children, but also as a way to inspire younger generations to appreciate and safeguard traditional cultural values.

The programme also reflects Việt Nam’s growing emphasis on cultural education and creative engagement among young people, in line with Resolution 80/NQ-CP on developing culture into an endogenous strength and driving force for sustainable national development.

Resolution 80 highlights the importance of nurturing cultural awareness and creativity among younger generations while promoting heritage values through education and community activities.

Through colourful and emotionally rich artworks, the exhibition invites the public to rediscover Vietnamese cultural heritage through the eyes of a younger generation. — VNS