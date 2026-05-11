Two more villages from Hà Nội listed in World Craft Cities network

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội’s renowned craft villages of Chuyên Mỹ and Sơn Đồng have been recognised by the World Craft Cities Network, further affirming the enduring vitality of Việt Nam’s traditional craftsmanship.

Known for its intricate mother-of-pearl inlay and lacquerware, Chuyên Mỹ has long stood as one of northern Việt Nam’s most distinctive craft villages, while Sơn Đồng is celebrated for its wood carving and lacquered sculptures, particularly in religious and traditional art.

Together, the two newly recognised villages further strengthen Hà Nội’s standing as a centre of craftsmanship rooted in both tradition and innovation.

Vice Chairman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee Nguyễn Xuân Lưu said the recognition carries significance far beyond the craft sector itself.

“This is a source of great honour and pride not only for Hà Nội, but for Việt Nam as a whole. It also opens up important opportunities to further promote the image of the country, its people and its rich cultural heritage to international audiences.”

He added that Hà Nội remains committed to expanding international cooperation, preserving traditional crafts, supporting innovation in design and branding, and strengthening workforce development to enhance the competitiveness of the capital’s handicraft products.

At the event, Darlie Oommen Koshy, vice president of the World Crafts Council AISBL, said Chuyên Mỹ and Sơn Đồng craft villages demonstrate that handicrafts do not belong only to the past, but remain an active part of contemporary life, continuing to create livelihoods and drive economic growth.

He added that handicrafts should thus be recognised as an essential component of the global creative economy.

To mark the occasion, a delegation from the council will visit Hà Nội's craft villages, historical sites and cultural heritage locations to exchange experiences in handicraft development, while organising trade networking and commercial promotion activities.

Hà Nội currently has 337 recognised traditional craft villages. The city has worked to promote its craft village heritage in connection with tourism development, ecological agriculture and sustainable rural economic growth.

In 2024, Bát Tràng Ceramics village and Vạn Phúc Silk village were admitted to the same network. With the addition of Chuyên Mỹ and Sơn Đồng, Hà Nội now has four craft villages recognised as World Craft Cities, making Việt Nam the country with the second-highest number of recognised members worldwide after Iran.

The World Crafts Council, established in 1964 and headquartered in Kuwait, is a non-profit international organisation dedicated to preserving and promoting traditional handicrafts worldwide.

Over the past six decades, it has recognised 83 world craft villages across 34 countries. Hà Nội was the first locality in Việt Nam to receive recognition.— VNS