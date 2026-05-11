Hà Nội vows to meet ambitious targets for improving community life

HÀ NỘI — Authorities in Hà Nội have pledged to achieve ambitious targets to improve the community's cultural life by recognising the contributions of families, villages and neighbourhoods.

The Hà Nội Department of Culture and Sports (DCS) has reported this year that the city aims to reach and surpass key targets by recognising 88 per cent of families and villages with the title of "Cultural Family" and "Cultural Village", respectively, as well as 75 per cent of neighbourhoods with the title 'Cultural Residential Area'.

More than just numerical figures, these goals clearly demonstrate a strong shift from a focus on quantity to quality, highlighting people's satisfaction and tangible changes in cultural life as benchmarks, according to the city's cultural authority.

In a plan issued on May 4, the city's DCS identified a new way to implement the public initiative themed "National Unity in Building Cultural Life", emphasising the need for innovation, synchronisation and sustainability, in line with the capital's current development context.

The movement continues to be upheld as a pillar in building a healthy, creative, civilised and modern cultural environment.

Forming urban cultural norms, improving community awareness and promoting national unity are all considered necessary for Hà Nội to assert its position as one of the country's main cultural centres.

Hà Nội is implementing comprehensive solutions starting from the local level, according to the DCS.

City authorities are focusing on raising residents' awareness and compliance with the law, building a workplace culture, preventing and combating social evils and promoting the role of families, schools and society in educating younger generations on ethics and lifestyle.

A social initiative themed "Bright, Green, Clean and Beautiful" continues to be promoted, linked to creating more civilised urban areas and norms of cultural behaviour in public spaces, traffic culture and digital life.

Movements for "civilised alleys", "green, clean and beautiful streets" and "model residential areas" are encouraged to replicate, contributing to improving the landscape and the quality of local life, the DCS said.

Under the plan, the city will prioritise maintaining cultural and environmental standards in festivals, ensuring the preservation of traditional identity while eliminating ostentatious and wasteful practices.

Applying digital technology in management, evaluation and database development is defined as a crucial step towards improving administrative efficiency and supporting citizen participation in a variety of civic activities.

Investment in cultural spaces at the local level will also attract attention and support from authorities and residents.

Hà Nội is also reviewing and standardising its cultural and sports institutions, encouraging the development of creative activities and enhancing public access to quality art programmes.

Traditional art education is also being maintained within the community to help preserve the nation's cultural values.

Cultural standards should also continue to be integrated in a modern direction and linked to digital transformation in developing new rural areas.

Models that promote villages' and communes' cultural identity, combined with innovative methods for organising cultural activities, are helping to build the reputation of Hà Nội's rural areas as both rich in tradition and active in development.

The role of the community should be enhanced through the development and implementation of local regulations that are reviewed, supplemented and integrated with codes of conduct and environmental protection, thus strengthening self-governance and neighbourhood cohesion.

Furthermore, inspection and supervision should also be increased to ensure the movement is implemented effectively and substantively.

Recognition and awards for successful models are seen as a key solution for creating widespread motivation among participants. Training and development of officials for these initiatives should also be promoted to enhance organisational effectiveness.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of implementing the "National Unity in Building Cultural Life" movement.

The anniversary marks an opportunity for Hà Nội to review its cultural development and set a new orientation for the next era, according to the DCS.

With quality as a major focus and digital transformation and citizen empowerment acting as links, the movement is expected to continue creating significant changes, helping to build Hà Nội into a capital city that is more civilised, modern and rich in cultural identity. VNS