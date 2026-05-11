Việt Nam showcases culture, cuisine at Seoul Friendship Festival 2026

SEOUL —The Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea (RoK) has joined the Seoul Friendship Festival 2026 with a booth showcasing Vietnamese culture, cuisine and tourism, attracting a large number of Korean visitors, international friends and the Vietnamese community in the RoK.

The two-day festival, which ended on May 10 at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza, drew participation from embassies and cultural centres representing 73 countries. The annual international cultural exchange event, launched in 1996 to commemorate Seoul Citizens’ Day, has grown into one of the city’s signature multicultural festivals.

According to the Seoul metropolitan government, this year’s edition features dozens of international cultural and culinary booths, alongside various experiential activities such as art performances, cultural exchanges, traditional games and costume experiences.

The Vietnamese booth stood out with a space rich in national identity, displaying traditional handicrafts, images of scenic landscapes and cultural heritage sites, as well as achievements in the country’s socio-economic development.

In particular, the Vietnamese food area featuring traditional dishes such as bún chả (rice vermicelli with grilled pork and fresh herbs), bánh mì (Vietnamese baguette) and iced milk coffee left a positive impression on international visitors and Korean residents alike.

Many visitors expressed their fondness for Vietnamese cuisine and their wish to visit Việt Nam in the future.

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Vũ Hồ said participation in the Seoul Friendship Festival 2026 provided a meaningful opportunity to strengthen people-to-people ties and introduce Việt Nam's land, people and culture to international friends.

According to the ambassador, the Vietnamese booth not only helped popularise the country’s culture, tourism and cuisine but also spread the positive values of Việt Nam and its people, thereby helping reinforce the social foundation and friendship underpinning the increasingly substantive and effective Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and the RoK.

Park Chang-gu, Seoul’s vice mayor for political affairs, said that after 30 years of development, the festival has become a representative platform connecting Seoul with the international community and promoting mutual understanding and solidarity among nations.

Meanwhile, Brunei Ambassador to the RoK Nuriyah Pengeran Haji Yusov, representing the diplomatic corps attending the event, described the Seoul Friendship Festival as an important forum for fostering friendship, mutual understanding and cultural exchanges between Seoul and the international community.

Alongside the embassy’s activities, the VietTown project also attracted attention with its model promoting Vietnamese products and culture in the Korean market.

Phạm Thị Mai Thương, Executive Director of the VietTown project, said the initiative aims to build a professional ecosystem to help Vietnamese goods establish a sustainable presence in the RoK through combining product promotion with Vietnamese cultural experiences. — VNA/VNS