Silent conditions: common illnesses that show no symptoms until it’s serious

Dr Alfredo Pugal Jr*

Not all serious health problems announce themselves with pain or obvious warning signs. Some conditions develop quietly over many years, causing little or no discomfort until significant damage has already occurred. These are often referred to as 'silent conditions'.

Because people feel well, routine checks are delayed, and opportunities for early treatment are missed. Understanding which conditions commonly progress without symptoms, and how they are detected, can make a meaningful difference to long-term health.

Why do some conditions stay silent?

The human body is remarkably good at adapting. Organs can compensate for gradual changes, and early damage may not interfere with daily function. As a result, many conditions progress unnoticed until the body can no longer adjust.

In most cases, symptoms appear late, when disease is already advanced. This is why preventive screening and routine health assessments are so important.

Common silent conditions with no symptoms

— High blood pressure (Hypertension)

High blood pressure is one of the most common silent conditions worldwide. Many people live with elevated blood pressure for years without any noticeable symptoms.

Over time, untreated hypertension can damage blood vessels and increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, kidney disease and vision problems. Often, the first symptom is a serious complication.

Blood pressure measurement is simple, painless and one of the most effective tools for early detection.

— Type 2 diabetes and pre-diabetes

Elevated blood sugar levels can develop gradually, often without clear symptoms. Fatigue, thirst or increased urination may be mild or absent in the early stages.

Meanwhile, high blood sugar quietly affects blood vessels, nerves, kidneys and eyes. By the time diabetes is diagnosed, complications may already be present.

Routine blood tests can identify abnormal glucose levels early, allowing intervention before long-term damage occurs.

— High cholesterol

High cholesterol does not cause pain or discomfort. There are no early physical signs to warn someone that cholesterol levels are elevated.

However, excess cholesterol contributes to plaque buildup in arteries, increasing the risk of heart disease and stroke. Many people only discover the problem after a cardiovascular event.

Blood tests are the only reliable way to detect abnormal cholesterol levels.

— Chronic kidney disease

The kidneys can lose a significant amount of function before symptoms appear. Early kidney disease often causes no pain, no swelling and no changes in urination.

As kidney function declines, waste products accumulate in the blood, eventually leading to fatigue, swelling, nausea and serious complications.

Simple blood and urine tests can identify kidney problems long before symptoms develop.

— Fatty liver disease

Fatty liver disease is increasingly common, especially in people with metabolic risk factors such as obesity, diabetes or high cholesterol. In its early stages, it usually causes no symptoms.

Without detection, it can progress to liver inflammation, scarring and eventually liver failure. Many people are unaware they have liver disease until it is advanced.

Blood tests and imaging studies can detect fatty liver early, when lifestyle changes are most effective.

— Certain cancers

Some cancers, including colorectal, cervical, prostate and early-stage breast cancer, may not cause noticeable symptoms initially.

Screening programmes are designed specifically to identify these cancers before symptoms appear, when treatment is more effective and outcomes are better.

Waiting for symptoms is often waiting too long.

— Osteoporosis

Bone loss occurs silently over many years. Most people do not realise their bones are weakening until a fracture occurs from a minor fall or routine movement.

Bone density testing helps identify osteoporosis early, allowing treatment to reduce fracture risk.

Why routine health checks matter

Because silent conditions do not cause early symptoms, feeling well does not always mean being well. Regular health checks help identify risks early, when intervention is simpler and more effective.

Screening allows:

Early diagnosis

Prevention of complications

More treatment options

Better long-term outcomes

Who should be especially vigilant?

People with the following risk factors should prioritise regular health assessments:

Family history of chronic disease

Sedentary lifestyle

Overweight or obesity

High stress levels

Smoking or excessive alcohol use

Age over 35–40 years

In many Asian populations, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases may develop at lower body weights, making early screening particularly important.

A simple takeaway

Silent conditions are dangerous not because they are rare, but because they are common and easily overlooked. The absence of symptoms can create a false sense of security.

Routine checks are not about finding problems - they are about preventing serious illness before it begins.

Many serious illnesses are most treatable when they are least noticeable. Awareness, regular screening and early medical advice remain some of the most powerful tools in protecting long-term health.

Listening to your body is important, but so is checking on it, even when it feels fine. — Family Medical Practice

*Dr Alfredo Pugal Jr is an experienced family medicine physician with extensive training in providing comprehensive primary care for adults' medical conditions. He manages a wide range of acute and chronic medical conditions, with a strong focus on preventive care, accurate diagnosis and long-term health management. Dr Pugal Jr is known for his patient-centred approach and clear communication, helping individuals and families feel confident and supported throughout their care.

FMP Healthcare Group operates medical centres in major cities including HCM City, Hà Nội and Đà Nẵng, offering consultations with international doctors, check-up centres and emergency ambulance services.

To book an appointment with Dr Alfredo Pugal Jr, please contact our FMP clinic at 95 Thảo Điền St, An Khánh Ward, HCM City, via phone at +84 28 3744 2000 or email ~d2.reception@vietnammedicalpractice.com

In HCM City, we have clinics in Districts 1, 2 and 7, along with the Care 1 - Executive Health Check-Up Centre and internationally accredited *9999 emergency ambulance services.