Xuân Dương Love Market draws visitors with Sli and Lượn songs

THÁI NGUYÊN — The 2026 traditional cultural festival 'Xuân Dương Love Market' is being held in Thái Nguyên Province.

The festival, on May 10 - 11 in Xuân Dương Commune, is organised to implement Resolution No 80 of the Politburo on Vietnamese cultural development. It also highlights the strong vitality of a unique intangible cultural heritage - where Sli and Lượn songs continue to captivate tourists from across the country and beyond.

Formed in the early 20th century (around 1911), the Xuân Dương Love Market has survived more than 100 years of ups and downs while still preserving its pristine beauty and distinctive national identity.

More than just a trading market, the Love Market is a community cultural space where local ethnic people - both inside and outside the region - come together to interact and strengthen solidarity.

A major highlight is the gathering of young men and women in vibrant traditional costumes. They arrive quietly, using affectionate Sli and Lượn verses to share thoughts and feelings, drawing closer to one another. As dusk falls, songs of nostalgia echo along the paths back to the village. Then, with a promise for the future: 'See you again this day next year'.

At the opening ceremony, Nông Văn Phong, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Xuân Dương Commune and Head of the Festival Organising Committee, said that across different historical periods, people of all ethnic groups in the commune have continued to maintain their productive life, daily customs and traditions.

The event’s opening ceremony’s standout feature was an art programme that vividly recreated the old Love Market. In addition, performances - including Nùng ethnic group Sli dances and singing-and-dancing programs praising the future - have created a colourful artistic picture, inspiring pride among attendees.

Visitors will also have the chance to join folk games and enjoy distinctive local dishes, along with a cup of strong local wine. — VNS