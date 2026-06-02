Stream moss, a true gem and unique ingredient of the northwest

Phương Mai

SƠN LA — In many areas seen as just a useless aquatic plant, stream moss is a special ingredient that is made into many unique dishes by ethnic groups in the mountainous province of Sơn La, imbuing them with the flavour of the local forests.

Locals say the moss typically grows in the upper reaches of streams, clinging to rocks in fast-flowing waters. Only moss from pristine streams is suitable for cooking, making its harvest a cherished tradition in the region.

Moss season lasts from November until around the end of April the following year, when the water is clear and rainfall is minimal. The clearer the water, the greener and more vibrant the moss becomes.

In Sông Mã Commune, where the Mã River flows with pristine water, the moss is considered the tastiest due to its long, vibrant green strands. The moss in this region is said to be better than in other areas.

The ideal time to collect stream moss is after three to four days of growth, when it is at its freshest. Overripe moss turns white and loses its culinary value. The best moss is long, silky, and smooth to the touch, and is gathered carefully by hand or scooped from the water’s flow.

Preparing the moss for cooking involves several meticulous steps. After harvesting, it is carefully rinsed with water to remove impurities. It is then pounded with a wooden pestle and repeatedly rinsed under running water to wash away sand and grit, while preserving its softness and natural sweetness.

Stream moss has a mildly bitter taste, with a fragrant and slightly sweet profile. It can be cooked with bone broth or chicken broth, along with a dash of fish sauce, salt and other spices, before it is eaten hot with rice.

To make moss salad, the young moss is steamed, then mixed with other ingredients and spices. These dishes are considered characteristic of the Tày ethnic group.

Other stream moss dishes include fried moss, steamed moss, moss soup with bitter bamboo shoots or stir-fried moss, but the most unique way to cook it is to mix it with various spices and then grill it, which is a famous method used by the Thái people.

Cooks carefully select finger-length moss, then mix it with salt, chilli, coriander, onion, lemongrass and mắc khén (a type of spice from the northwest region). The moss is then wrapped in banana leaves and grilled over hot coals until the outer layer of leaves is slightly charred. This dish is eaten with a fish sauce and lime juice dipping sauce.

A more elaborate preparation involves mixing the moss with fish, pork or chicken, along with chilli peppers and local herbs, before wrapping it in banana leaves and grilling it over charcoal.

In some villages, young bamboo tubes are used instead of banana leaves, giving the dish a distinctive sweet aroma and flavour.

Once grilled, the moss becomes thin, crispy and remarkably tasty. Some people enjoy it as a snack with rice wine, while others pair it with fragrant steamed sticky rice.

“After being cleaned, seasoned with spices and herbs, and wrapped in several layers of banana leaves, the moss is grilled or skewered on bamboo and cooked for 30 minutes to an hour," said Vì Thị Dung, who has been selling the dish for years in Sông Mã Commune.

"Once ready, it gives off a distinctive aroma and has a delicate natural sweetness that blends perfectly with the seasonings. It is a flavour you will never forget after the first taste.”

Mường Bang Commune resident Lường Phương Thảo said: “The moss must be thoroughly pounded and washed clean of grit to taste good. Grilled moss can be eaten with sticky rice to truly appreciate its delicious flavour.”

Moss is not only a dish used for daily meals, but is also indispensable during festivals, New Year celebrations, harvest festivals, weddings or housewarming parties.

Thảo said that aside from cooking dishes with fresh moss, local people also dry and store it as a food reserve. Only honoured guests are served this dried moss dish, demonstrating the respect and hospitality of the people in the highlands.

She said some of the benefits of moss include improved blood circulation, detoxification, blood pressure stabilisation and immune response enhancement.

It is also believed to be rich in fibre, which may help reduce fat in the blood and can be helpful for those who want to lose weight.

To honour the unique delicacy and spread knowledge of its use as an ingredient, a moss festival has been held in Chiềng Lao Commune in the past few years, drawing in a large number of residents and tourists.

Festival-goers wade into the stream to gather moss, and then prepare and enjoy delicious moss dishes right by the banks of the waterway.

Nguyễn Văn Tuấn, deputy chairman of the People's Committee of Chiềng Lao, said the festival not only contributes to preserving indigenous knowledge, but also promotes community tourism development and local cuisine.

During the moss season, local markets are filled with vibrant green stream moss formed into round cakes, which sell for about VNĐ10,000 (US$0.40) apiece. They can be found along National Highway 4G crossing the Mã River, National Highway 37 through Phù Yên or in the highlands of Pá Hợp in Chiềng Lao. — VNS