Book collection marks President Hồ Chí Minh’s birthday

HCM CITY — The Sự Thật (Truth) National Political Publishing House has released a collection of publications that portray President Hồ Chí Minh to commemorate his 136th birthday (May 19, 1890-2026).

The collection includes 26 historical books, reference books, and novels on the President's life and career, as well as his ideology, morality, and lifestyle.

Some of them were written by the President, while the others were written and compiled by influential scholars, educators and historians.

The highlighted work of the collection is a new edition of a previously published two-book set, Chủ Tịch Hồ Chí Minh – Ngày Này Năm Xưa (President Hồ Chí Minh in Days Past).

The set is compiled by historian Dương Trung Quốc, vice chairman and general secretary of the Việt Nam Association of Historical Science. It was first published in 2010.

The work features President Hồ Chí Minh’s daily work and activities, telling stories and events that happened every day through 79 years of his life.

It helps readers comprehensively understand the President’s life and career, and learn more about his profound lessons that remain valuable to new generations.

Another notable book is Bác Hồ Với Thiếu Niên Nhi Đồng (Uncle Hồ and Teenagers, Children), compiled by veteran educator Võ Văn Lộc.

The book collects not only stories but also poems, speeches and articles written by the President, expressing his love for children. It also shows the President’s concern and his crucial role in educating the young generation to build a strong country.

The publication was first published in 2004 and has been reprinted several times.

The collection also includes a book, Nam Bộ Là Thành Đồng Của Tổ Quốc (Southern Land – Impregnable Fortress of the Nation), written by President Hồ Chí Minh.

The work features the President's articles, speeches, telegrams, letters, congratulations, greetings, and encouragement sent to officers, soldiers, and compatriots in the South from 1945 to 1969. It reflects the President’s leadership and love for the country, particularly the South, during the resistance war.

According to the publishing house, each book in the collection expresses a profound perspective on the life and career of President Hồ Chí Minh, contributing to promoting the task of studying and following his ideology, morality and lifestyle in today’s era.

All the books are now available at bookstores nationwide and on e-commerce platforms. — VNS