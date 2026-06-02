Silk Path Group and Hanatour forge strategic partnership to elevate tourism experiences

HÀ NỘI — Silk Path Group, a leading name in Việt Nam’s hospitality industry, has joined hands with Hanatour, South Korea’s largest travel company, to develop tourism and hospitality experiences tailored for South Korean travellers.

The two sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Silk Path Hotel Hanoi, marking a new milestone in strengthening engagement with South Korean visitors, one of Việt Nam’s fastest-growing international segments. Hanatour currently organises around half of all South Korean arrivals to Việt Nam each year, underlining the significance of the partnership.

Under the agreement, Hanatour and Silk Path Group aim to establish a long-term collaboration focused on creating experiences that reflect the evolving preferences of South Korean travellers.

The partnership will also include destination marketing initiatives, tourism product development, golf and resort services, FAM trip programmes and closer cooperation between Hanatour’s international customer network and Silk Path Group’s hospitality network in Việt Nam.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Hanatour Vice President - Supply Division Ryu Changho emphasised that Việt Nam is one of the company’s key markets in the region, with Hà Nội and Sa Pa among the most popular destinations for South Korean visitors. He also highlighted Silk Path Group’s hotel and golf portfolio, noting that its service quality and hospitality standards provide a strong foundation for long-term cooperation.

On behalf of Silk Path Group, Chief Business Officer Nguyễn Thị Thanh Thủy said that with Hanatour’s experience and international customer base, the partnership is expected to create new opportunities for connection and contribute to the development of products that better meet the needs of South Korean travellers.

“This also represents an opportunity for Silk Path Group to continue introducing distinctive Vietnamese hospitality, cultural experiences and services to the Korean market as well as the broader international market,” she added.

Looking ahead, the two parties plan to prioritise collaboration in hotel room allocation, golf services, market information sharing and the development of tailored travel experiences for South Korean visitors.

The MoU marks a significant step forward in the partnership between Hanatour and Silk Path Group, paving the way for deeper tourism and cultural exchange between Việt Nam and South Korea in the years to come. — VNS