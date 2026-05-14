Hà Nội integrates technology into nighttime economy

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội has approved a project to develop the nighttime economy in the capital city for the 2026–2030 period in a bid to create a new engine of economic growth.

Designed to take place during the hours from 6pm to 6am the next day, night activities effectively tap into Hà Nội’s cultural, tourism and service potential, while ensuring a balanced approach between economic development and urban management, public security and social life.

The project defines the nighttime economy as a component of the urban economic ecosystem, developed through a multi-sector integrated approach in which culture, tourism and creative industries play a foundational role.

The city aims to develop the nighttime economy through science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, while enhancing the use of data in the management, operation and monitoring of nighttime activities, in line with its smart city development orientation.

One key focus is the development of a system of creative cultural spaces linked to the capital’s cultural industries. Through this system, Hà Nội aims to tap into and promote the value of its historical sites and heritage to create more nighttime cultural and tourism products for both residents and visitors.

The project notes that Hà Nội’s nighttime economy has recently become more diverse in terms of offerings, ranging from tourism, culture and cuisine to entertainment, commerce and digital services.

However, several limitations remain, including weak connections between products, the absence of a cohesive ecosystem, an overreliance on food and walking-based activities, underdeveloped infrastructure for nighttime operations, and fragmented management mechanisms.

To implement the nighttime economy development project, Hà Nội has identified nine key groups of tasks and solutions, with a focus on communications, branding and the application of digital technologies.

The capital positions itself as a leading distinctive nighttime economic hub in the region, leveraging its strengths in cultural heritage and creativity, while also building a dedicated brand identity system and digital media ecosystem.

Hà Nội will also step up community communications to build consensus among residents, businesses and other stakeholders, launch campaigns to foster nighttime culture, and honour exemplary business models.

The city places particular emphasis on reshaping nighttime consumption habits – especially among young people – toward a healthier, more civilised and culturally rich experience, leveraging digital platforms, short-form content and online influencers.

At the same time, Hà Nội will step up the application of digital transformation and smart city solutions in managing the nighttime economy, such as developing digital databases, nighttime economy maps and integrated management and operation systems linking authorities, businesses and residents.

The city also plans to deploy an intelligent monitoring system integrating AI-powered cameras and data sensors to track activities in real time, provide early warnings of risks related to security, fire hazards and overcrowding, while promoting digital payments, e-commerce and multi-platform business models in nighttime economic activities.

According to the Hà Nội People’s Committee decision, the Department of Culture and Sports serves as the standing agency, coordinating with relevant departments, agencies and local authorities to implement the project.

It aligns with Politburo Resolution 57-NQ/TW dated December 22, 2024, on breakthroughs in the development of science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation. — VNS