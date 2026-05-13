Wind-Avoiding Festival to spotlight ethnic spiritual traditions

QUẢNG NINH — The 2026 Wind-Avoiding Festival in Hoành Mô Commune, Quảng Ninh Province, will be held on May 19 – 20.

This is one of the unique cultural and spiritual activities of the Dao Thanh Phán ethnic group in the region.

The Wind-Avoiding Festival is a long-standing traditional event rooted in the spiritual life of the Dao Thanh Phán people, and it is celebrated annually in Bình Liêu.

The festival is organised to implement Resolution No 80 of the Politburo on Việt Nam’s cultural development. It also helps preserve and promote the traditional cultural values and spiritual heritage of the local Dao community.

As part of the event, a range of activities will take place, including the introduction of the Cao Ba Lanh historical, cultural and scenic site at the provincial level; the recognition of 26 Vietnamese Heritage Trees; and the display and promotion of OCOP products.

In addition, a series of summer – autumn tourism activities will be organised, along with the 'Cao Ly Moon Night' programme on each month’s full moon day at Cao Ly Peak.

A highlight of the festival will be an artistic programme recreating the traditional cultural life of ethnic groups in the area.

In particular, the event will feature an art troupe from China with special exchange performances, helping to strengthen solidarity and friendship between the people on both sides of the border. — VNS