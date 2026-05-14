One Central Saigon – a new iconic tower to be developed in heart of HCM City

HCM CITY — New iconic twin towers One Central Saigon will be developed in the heart of HCM City, offering a compelling fusion of international living standards, hospitality, retail, business, and services in the bustling urban landscape.

Masterise Homes, a member of Masterise Group, officially unveiled One Central Saigon in HCM City on Wednesday, heralding it as the tallest twin towers development in both HCM City and the region.

“The project has been present in HCM City for some time and has passed through several phases of development. Today, it is being introduced with a clearer vision. With a sense of responsibility to contribute to the nation’s development journey in a new era, Masterise Group aspires to continue building an iconic landmark where the world’s highest experiential standards converge with the identity, energy and ambition of the city. This is also how we contribute to projecting the image of a modern, confident and culturally rich Việt Nam onto the international stage,” said Nguyễn Thị Minh Phương, managing director, southern region, Masterise Group.

Poised directly across from the renowned Bến Thành Market and boasting rare frontages along Phạm Ngũ Lão, Calmette, Lê Thị Hồng Gấm, and Phó Đức Chính streets in the historic District 1, One Central Saigon occupies a strategic locale that is rich in heritage and history.

The twin towers will be a landmark mixed-use destination where luxury living, hospitality, retail and business converge at the centre of HCM City.

Drawing inspiration from the Vietnamese cultural motif of Song Long Ngậm Ngọc, or Twin Dragons Playing with a Pearl, the architecture of One Central Saigon elegantly weaves strength, prosperity, and wisdom into its design.

The twin towers gracefully rise and converge, symbolising a contemporary architectural embodiment of Vietnamese essence amidst vibrant Bến Thành Ward.

As one of the loftiest twin tower complexes in Việt Nam and the region, the development of One Central Saigon is a feat of structural complexity requiring substantial investment, precision, and meticulous attention to every detail throughout its execution.

The project brings together a distinguished international design and construction team, including Arquitectonica as the design architect, HBA for interior design, B+H (a Surbana Jurong Group member) as the executive architect, and Turner for project management.

International operational standards add another defining layer of value to One Central Saigon. With more than a century of heritage in luxury hospitality, The Ritz-Carlton brings refinement, attention to detail, privacy and highly personalised service to the project’s ultra-luxury positioning.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Saigon opens a new chapter in ultra-luxury living, while The Ritz-Carlton, Saigon marks the hotel brand’s debut in Việt Nam, reflecting HCM City’s growing appeal to international travellers, investors, entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals.

The Grade A+ office component is designed for global corporations and forward-thinking business leaders seeking a workplace within a five-star international ecosystem. — OVN/VNS