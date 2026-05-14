Technology-driven concert series makes debut in Quảng Ninh

QUẢNG NINH — A technology-driven music festival will take place at 30/10 Square in Hạ Long Ward in Quảng Ninh northern province from May 15 to 17, bringing together live performances and immersive digital experiences under the theme Hòa Nhịp Thấu Cảm (Sync Of Heart).

Y-Fest 2026, organised by Viettel Telecom, will combine live music with large-scale interactive technology installations, marking the first time Quảng Ninh has hosted a concert model that blends stage performances with digital exhibition spaces and immersive experiences.

Rather than focusing solely on telecommunications services, the programme aims to use technology as a tool to deepen emotional engagement and reshape the way audiences experience music.

A series of digital interaction zones will be installed across the venue, allowing visitors to explore emerging technologies including AI-powered visual performances, digital museums, 5G connectivity experiences, and online entertainment platforms.

One of the highlights is a digital museum concept that combines visual art with image-processing technology to generate personalised digital portraits for attendees.

The centrepiece of Y-Fest 2026 will be a grand concert on the evening of May 17, featuring a stage equipped with advanced sound systems, synchronised projection mapping and high-tech lighting effects. The line-up includes leading Vietnamese pop artists SOOBIN, Bích Phương, Hương Tràm, Tăng Duy Tân, Quang Hùng MasterD and Orange.

Viettel Telecom said the growing popularity of technology-enhanced concerts reflects changing audience expectations, particularly among younger generations seeking multi-sensory entertainment experiences.

In addition to live performances, audiences will be able to interact with digital spaces, follow synchronised visual effects and access parts of the programme through online platforms.

The event also signals Quảng Ninh’s broader push to develop festival tourism, night-time economy activities, and modern entertainment infrastructure.

In recent years, the province has increasingly positioned itself as a destination for large-scale cultural and music events centred on Hạ Long’s urban and coastal spaces.

Experts cited by organisers noted that technology concerts are emerging as a new cultural product capable of attracting young audiences while helping localities diversify tourism and entertainment offerings.

With Y-Fest 2026, Quảng Ninh is expected to further strengthen its image as a rising hub for large-scale music and digital entertainment events in Việt Nam. — VNS