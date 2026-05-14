Quảng Trị boosts tourism promotion through international television, films

QUẢNG TRỊ — The central province of Quảng Trị has stepped up tourism promotion through international television programmes and film productions, helping to bring the spectacular Phong Nha - Kẻ Bàng cave system closer to global audiences.

A special documentary on Sơn Đoòng Cave, the world’s largest cave, was aired on March 29 in the renowned 60 Minutes programme of CBS News.

The report retraced the discovery of Sơn Đoòng Cave and years of expeditions conducted by the British Cave Research Association, offering global audiences a comprehensive look at the cave through scientific, historical and human perspectives.

According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the selection of Son Đoòng Cave by CBS marked a significant media event for Quảng Trị tourism and the World Natural Heritage site of Phong Nha - Kẻ Bàng.

With millions of viewers worldwide, the documentary is expected to create a major boost for tourism in 2026 while reinforcing Sơn Đoòng’s status as a leading global symbol of adventure and nature exploration tourism.

Filmed from January 14-17 with support from Oxalis Adventure, the nine-member CBS crew included producers Nicole Young, Jonathan Partridge, programme host Scott Cameron Pelley and renowned photographer Ryan Deboodt.

Following the broadcast, the programme generated strong international media attention. Between March 29 and April 3, the documentary attracted around 8 million views, while nearly 100 international social media posts generated more than 31 million views and over 922,000 interactions. More than 100 domestic and international media reports were also published, many praising the cave’s grandeur and unique visitor experience.

Earlier, the Indian film SILAA, one of Bollywood’s major productions, selected Quảng Trị as a filming location, becoming the second Bollywood project shot in Việt Nam. The 80-member crew filmed scenes at Hang Én, Sơn Đoòng Cave, Tú Làn cave system, Tiên Cave, Phong Nha Cave and Tân Hoa tourism village.

According to the production team, the film will be screened in 1,000 cinemas across India before being released internationally in markets including the United States, Việt Nam and Europe. It is expected to reach between 150 million and 300 million viewers in India alone.

In late April, local authorities also congratulated the crew of Vietnamese film Detective Kiên, directed by Victor Vũ, after filming concluded at Phong Nha - Kẻ Bàng National Park. From March 30 to April 24, the production filmed at attractions including Trà Áng Cave, Gió Waterfall, Chỉ Huy Cave, Tú Làn area, Đá Nhảy Beach and Rú Lịnh forest.

Director Victor Vũ and cast members described Quảng Trị as a land of majestic landscapes, mysterious caves, pristine beaches and deep historical memories, expressing their hope that the film will further promote the province’s beauty to wider audiences.

Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Đặng Đông Hà said the province is coordinating with relevant agencies to launch broader communication campaigns targeting different markets, aiming to further affirm Quảng Trị’s position as one of Asia’s leading adventure tourism hubs and one of Việt Nam’s most attractive destinations. — VNA/VNS