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Home Politics & Law

27 fallen Vietnamese soldiers repatriated from Cambodia

June 04, 2026 - 20:03
Since the end of 2001, Đắk Lắk Province has recovered and repatriated 769 sets of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who sacrificed their lives in various wartime periods in Mondulkiri province. All have been reburied with full honours at the Đắk Lắk provincial Martyrs’ Cemetery.

 

Remains of 27 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts were laid to rest on Thursday in Đắk Lắk Province. — VNA/VNS Photo

ĐẮK LẮK — The remains of 27 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who gave their lives while serving on international missions in Cambodia were laid to rest on Thursday, at the Đắk Lắk provincial Martyrs’ Cemetery after a memorial and burial service.

The remains were recovered and repatriated during the 2025–26 dry-season search and recovery campaign in Cambodia.

Addressing the ceremony, Đào Mỹ, vice chairman of the Đắk Lắk Province People’s Committee, reaffirmed the Party, State and people's enduring gratitude and respect to generations of fallen soldiers who sacrificed their lives for national defence.

He commended the efforts of Team K51, whose members spent nearly seven months conducting search and recovery operations in challenging terrain and weather. Through extensive information gathering and field missions, the team successfully located, recovered and repatriated 27 sets of remains of volunteer Vietnamese soldiers and experts in Cambodia’s Mondulkiri province.

The organising committee noted that many Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who died on Cambodian battlefields have yet to be found and brought home due to rugged terrain, vast search areas and difficulties in coordination and recovery efforts.

Since the end of 2001, Đắk Lắk Province has recovered and repatriated 769 sets of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who sacrificed their lives in various wartime periods in Mondulkiri province. All have been reburied with full honours at the Đắk Lắk Province Martyrs’ Cemetery. — VNA/VNS

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