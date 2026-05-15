HCM City commemorates President Hồ Chí Minh’s birthday

HCM CITY — HCM City has launched a series of cultural, art and sports activities to commemorate the 136th birthday of President Hồ Chí Minh (May 19, 1890 – 2026) and mark 115 years since he left the country to seek ways to make the nation free (June 5, 1911 – 2026).

The Côn Đảo Museum in the Côn Đảo special administrative zone is launching a special exhibition on portraits of 25 female political prisoners made of dried lotus leaves.

The event, entitled Sen Trong Đá (Lotus in Stone), is co-organised by the Việt Nam Cultural Heritage Association and the Vietnamese Women’s Museum in collaboration with Senhouse Việt Nam.

It features three themes, including Hồ Chí Minh Đẹp Nhất Tên Người (Hồ Chí Minh - The Most Beautiful Name), Sắc Sen Trong Đá (Lotus Colours in Stone) and Tỏa Mãi Hương Sen (The Everlasting Fragrance of Lotus).

According to the organisers, the artisans from the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta Province of Đồng Tháp spent 27 months researching and experimenting to create lively portraits from lotus, a flower that represents resilience and purity.

The artworks highlight the patriotism, bravery and revolutionary spirit of 25 female prisoners who devoted their life to Việt Nam’s resistance wars, such as Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Võ Thị Sáu, Hoàng Ngân, Nguyễn Thị Thập, Hoàng Thị Ái, Nguyễn Thị Định, Nguyễn Thị Bình, and Trương Mỹ Hoa.

They also convey a significant message about the sacred value of peace.

Former Vice President of Việt Nam Trương Mỹ Hoa said that although life imprisonment was too harsh, Vietnamese women always kept faith in the revolution. The ideal motivated them to maintain their courage and never be defeated.

The exhibition remains open to the public until the end of July.

In addition, more exhibitions will be held at Chi Lăng Park and Đồng Khởi Street in downtown, presenting photos, documents and articles on the life and revolutionary career of President Hồ Chí Minh, as well as his ideology, morality and lifestyle from May 15 to June 7.

The city leaders will host a commemorative ceremony to pay tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at the President’s monument park on Nguyễn Huệ Pedestrian Street in Sài Gòn Ward on May 19.

A special gala will be organised at the Sài Gòn Opera House on June 5, offering song and dance performances and short plays to recreate President Hồ Chí Minh’s journey for national salvation and honour his ideological and cultural values.

The city will also launch exhibitions and talk shows of the President at Hồ Chí Minh cultural spaces across the city until June 7. — VNS