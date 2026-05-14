Chăm cultural festival to celebrate heritage, boost tourism

HÀ NỘI — The sixth Chăm Ethnic Culture Festival will be organised on a national scale, drawing participation from seven provinces and cities with significant Chăm populations, namely Khánh Hòa, Gia Lai, Lâm Đồng, Tây Ninh, An Giang and Đắk Lắk provinces and HCM City.

The event is intended to introduce the cultural richness and people of the Chăm ethnic community to both domestic and international audiences, while helping implement the Politburo’s Resolution No 80 on the development of Vietnamese culture.

Under the theme “Preserving and promoting Chăm cultural identity in a new era”, the festival will also contribute to safeguarding traditional Chăm cultural values in tandem with sustainable tourism development.

A variety of cultural, sports and tourism activities highlighting Chăm heritage will be held during the event, including reenactments of traditional rituals and festivals, displays of traditional handicrafts, folk art performances, Chăm costume presentations and a multimedia installation exhibition themed “Chăm Colours – Convergence and Spread”.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to explore tourism products, OCOP (One Commune One Product) items and regional specialties, as well as enjoy a culinary fair featuring distinctive local cuisine.

The festival is scheduled to take place from June 26-28 at the April 16 Square area, Phan Rang Ward, Đông Hải Ward and several other venues in Khánh Hòa Province. — VNA/VNS