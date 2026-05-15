DIFF 2026 set to mark breakthrough in stage scale, performance technology

ĐÀ NẴNG – The Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2026, themed Đà Nẵng – United Horizons, is expected to deliver a breakthrough in stage scale and performance technology along the Hàn River.

According to organisers, the DIFF 2026 stage has been designed around the concept of convergence, inspired by the image of converging horizons where cultures, time, and emotions meet. With a width of up to 100m and a total area of nearly 1,200sq.m, the stage is considered the largest in the history of DIFF.

One of the most notable highlights this year, for the first time, is the large-scale mechanical lifting arch system. The central arch, spanning more than 40m in width and over 10m in height, can move in less than 70 seconds. In addition, five independent yet synchronised mechanical arch systems will create continuous real-time transition effects throughout performances.

DIFF 2026 will also feature a range of advanced performance technologies, including high-powered lasers, 3D LED matrix systems, Retro Amber lighting and multi-layer transparent LED displays. Organisers said the entire stage has been designed to operate like a “living entity,” constantly transforming in response to each performance to create a multi-dimensional visual experience for audiences.

The festival is also expected to bring together some of the world’s leading fireworks teams. The opening night on May 30, themed Nature, will feature a competition between host team Đà Nẵng and the reigning champion from China. Subsequent competition nights will revolve around the themes Heritage, Culture, Creative, and Vision, with participating teams from France, Japan, Italy, Germany, Macau (China), Australia, Portugal and Việt Nam. The final night is scheduled for July 11.

Beyond being an international fireworks competition, DIFF 2026 is also being developed as a large-scale outdoor music festival. The opening ceremony will feature performances by Vietnamese artists Hồ Ngọc Hà, Hoàng Hải, Hà Nhi and Nguyễn Trần Trung Quân, alongside nearly 70 professional dancers and more than 30 international performers.

Organisers added that DIFF 2026 will continue to integrate Sky AR technology, enabling audiences to interact with the fireworks displays through personal devices. At the same time, laser LED projection systems installed on the Hàn River surface and buildings along both riverbanks will transform the entire festival area into a massive multi-dimensional performance stage.

This year marks the first time DIFF has been named by Travel + Leisure Asia as one of the world’s nine must-experience summer festivals. — VNA/VNS