Rock band Ngũ Cung brings Vietnamese heritage into their music and imagery

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s leading rock band Ngũ Cung (Pentatonic) has unveiled a new project driven by a clear ambition - to carry Vietnamese cultural values into their music and artistic identity, bringing them closer to global audiences through melody, imagery and contemporary performance language.

After a long period of nurturing the idea, the band has launched Rock Cùng Di Sản (Rock with Heritage), marking the next step in their ongoing journey to tell Vietnamese cultural stories through music. This new phase introduces a modern, visually striking aesthetic that complements their long‑standing musical direction.

To open the project, Ngũ Cung has collaborated with Armour Vietnam, a collective specialising in the research, creation and collection of artistic armour, to develop contemporary armour‑inspired performance costumes for the band.

The resulting designs draw on the spirit of ancient Vietnamese warriors, traditional aesthetics and national cultural identity, placing rock music in direct dialogue with Vietnamese history and heritage.

All armour elements are designed and crafted by Phạm Kim Chấn Nguyên, whose work blends traditional craftsmanship with contemporary visual sensibilities to reinterpret Vietnamese culture through a modern lens.

According to the project’s art director, designer Lai Y Phương, the collection serves as a 'visual manifesto' for Rock Cùng Di Sản, embodying the fusion of rock and contemporary Vietnamese folk‑inspired motifs.

A representative of the band emphasised that the collaboration is not merely an attempt to refresh the image of a rock group. Rather, it aims to create cultural products that connect young audiences with Vietnamese history, heritage and identity through an accessible and globally attuned approach.

The centrepiece of the project is a new album scheduled for release in October. It will continue Ngũ Cung’s commitment to celebrating Vietnamese culture in their compositions, while introducing a new sonic palette through songs that blend rock with elements of heritage. The album will be available in multiple formats, including CD, vinyl and digital platforms. — OVN/VNS